Boris Johnson ‘stoking fear and division’ ahead of BLM protests | World news

Boris Johnson was accused of “stoking fear and division” ahead of a week-end of Black Lives Matter demonstrations after he unequivocally condemned the removal of historic statues and claimed the protests had been “hijacked by extremists intent on violence”.

As statues – including of Winston Churchill – were boarded around protect them ahead of planned marches, the prime minister tweeted his opposition to those calling for memorials with links to slavery and racism to be torn down.

“We cannot now try to edit or censor our past. We cannot pretend to have a different history. The statues in our cities and towns were put up by previous generations,” the prime minister wrote.

“They had different perspectives, different understandings of right and wrong. But those statues teach us about our past, with all its faults. To tear them down would be to lie about our history, and impoverish the education of generations to come.”

Johnson said “we all understand” the “legitimate feelings of outrage” in regards to the police killing of George Floyd in the usa last month, but “the only responsible course of action” was to remain away from this weekend’s protests, which that he said was “hijacked by extremists intent on violence”.

The comments, set out in eight tweets, marked an important escalation in his criticism of the protesters, and sparked a backlash ahead of a potentially febrile week-end, amid concerns over clashes between anti-racist campaigners and “hate groups” like the far-right.

The shadow home secretary, Nick Thomas-Symonds, urged Johnson not to be “found wanting” at what that he called “a powerful moment in our history”.

Warning that briefings with the authorities this week had highlighted the risk of “violence on our streets,” that he said: “The prime minister ought to be showing national leadership, by coordinating the government’s reaction to the complex issues underpinning these protests.

“This means recognising the deep hurt so many black people in our country have spoken so powerfully about, and setting our steps for meaningful action against racism in our country.”

Christine Jardine, the Liberal Democrat MP and home affairs spokesperson, said: “The Black Lives Matter protests following the horrific killing of George Floyd by a police officer have been overwhelmingly peaceful. The prime minister is stoking division and fear in our communities by suggesting they have been hijacked by extremists.”

The Green MP Caroline Lucas said: “When Boris Johnson was elected last year, he promised he wanted to unite our country. Instead he is taking yet another leaf straight out of Trump’s playbook, and deliberately whipping up his base, to divide and polarise our communities.”

Johnson’s intervention came amid pressure from Tory backbenchers to take a tougher line with protesters. Ben Bradley, MP for Mansfield, tweeted: “This attack on our history [and] our culture [is] increasingly aggravating my constituents. Government need to be definitely clear and firm with this if we have been to keep a lid on increasing tensions.”

Ministers have stressed again and again that gatherings of significantly more than six people remain illegal under coronavirus regulations. But protesters said they would maybe not be deterred. While a BLM protest planned for Saturday was called off after busloads of far-right activists were set to descend on London, anti-racist campaigners vowed to keep demonstrating.

Tyrek, 21, an organiser with All Black Lives UK, said of Johnson’s tweets: “This isn’t going to stop us from going out on the streets. It’s within our right to protest. Women’s rights has come from protesting, LGBT rights has come from protesting, any big change has come from protest.”

The protests in the united states have been organised sporadically and by individuals not connected with established anti-racist groups before two weeks. The organisers of these protests, largely young students, came together beneath the umbrella of All Black Lives UK. They work to facilitate more localised protests.

“We’ve built up momentum from the protests we’ve had and we intend on protesting as much as we can until the government responds to our concerns,” Tyrek said. “This isn’t a fad, this is a movement. It’s got steam now and it is going to continue going ahead.”

On Friday, fresh graffiti appeared on road signs on Penny Lane in Liverpool over claims they truly are linked to slave merchant James Penny, and on a statue of Robert the Bruce at the site of his most well-known battle at Bannockburn. It was painted with the slogan BLM and what “racist king”. Robert the Bruce was king of Scotland from 1306 until his death in 1329 and led Scotland during the first war of Scottish independence against England, centuries prior to the transatlantic slave trade began.

Some leftwing Labour MPs have already been keen to see the leadership weigh in on the row more robustly.

Backbencher Clive Lewis, who signed a letter to Priti Patel this week accusing her of “gaslighting” and shutting down debate after citing her own experience of racism, said that he hoped his party’s leadership would continue steadily to speak out. “Keir’s taken the knee: he’s picked a side,” that he said.

He required the history curriculum to be changed, to ensure that pupils are taught “the dark side” of Britain’s past – and questioned the use of the word “patriotism”.

“The word patriotism, which Keir came out with the other day: if you take it literally, it means fatherlandism. It’s about colonialism. It’s about empire. It’s jingoistic. It’s got lots of connotations. I think we need to unpack it.” He said Labour ought to be trying to present “an inclusive idea of what what it means to be British”.

Crowds in Bristol pulled down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston last week-end, sparking a nationwide debate about the future of scores of other monuments to controversial historical figures. All Labour councils in England and Wales announced an evaluation of monuments’ links to slavery.

The Turner-prize winning sculptor Anish Kapoor described Johnson’s opinion on statutes as “bullshit”, telling the Guardian: “Statues are not history, they are emblematic monuments to your past which may be thought to represent how we see ourselves and our history. It is long overdue that we reassess these emblems and be rid of the bigots they portray.

“We must acknowledge the horror perpetrated in our names by these horrid individuals and seek to find nobler ways to make spaces of commemoration and history. This must now mean looking at the forgotten amongst us.”

The perceived threat to the Churchill statue in Parliament Square, Westminster, which was daubed with wandmalerei at the end of the week, was the concentrate of twitter posts by the primary minister. Anti-racist campaigners supervising hate talk say far-right groups happen to be using the wandmalerei to mix anger between supporters and would-be utilizes.

BLM organisers mentioned they had chose to call away a prepared protest in Hyde Park at 1pm on Saturday, and within a video information to proponents, the far-right extremist Tommy Robinson mentioned he would no longer be visiting the capital because it “would be detrimental to racial tensions”.

Police continue to be expecting protests and organized conditions that will keep the 2 sets of demonstrators aside, setting out various routes which they must follow. They ordered of which both units of marchers must spread out by 5pm.

But discussions upon far-right on the internet forums and those of some soccer gangs have turned to mobilising in other metropolitan areas and cities including Leeds, Bristol and Sunderland towards perceived dangers to competitive historical typical monuments.

Far-right activists have discussed focusing on statues like that of Nelson Mandela, perceived to get associated with their particular opponents, based on researchers on the campaign team Hope not necessarily Hate.

“Many on the far-right who tried to pretend they didn’t care about race, only culture and identity, let the mask slip and openly started talking about whiteness and race again and threatened to pull down the statue of Nelson Mandela in Parliament Square,” mentioned Nick Lowles, Hope not necessarily Hate’s leader.