Boris Johnson skirts around question of whether Dominic Cummings took day trip 30 miles from self-isolation in Durham

Boris Johnson has actually skirted concerns over whether or otherwise Dominic Cummings took a sightseeing and tour trip while the nation was in lockdown, as he laid out his assistance for his most elderly consultant.

The head of state provided his full-throated assistance to his principal assistant, after it arised he took a 260- mile trip throughout lockdown.

Amid placing ask for Mr Johnson to sack him, Mr Cummings entered into Downing Street prior to midday today.





Tory MPs had actually previously aligned to claim Mr Cummings’s setting was illogical complying with fresh accusations of various other journeys made while the nation was informed to remain at house.

But talking at the day-to-day Downing Street interview, Mr Johnson claimed Mr Cummings had “followed the instincts of every father and every parent”.

He claimedMrCummings was best to head to Durham to look for aid with child care.

But asked ifMrCummingstook one moretrip, to(*************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************

)Castle(**************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )milesfrom his household house, onApril12,MrJohnson claimed:“As for all the other allegations I have looked at them carefully and I am content that at all times.. he behaved responsibly and correctly”

Unusually for journalism meetings, reporters were not offered a follow-upquestion

EarlierTransportSecretaryGrantShapps had a hard time to describe MrCummings’s activities throughout lockdown.

MrShapps continuously defined occasions and also the timeline”as I understand it”

He claimed he did not recognize ifMr Cummings had actually taken a(************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************ )(************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************* )toBarnardCastle onApril12, as reported, yet included that would certainly have desired his14 -day seclusion duration.

He informed theSophyRidge program:”I certainly know that the first one you mention, of travelling back up (to Durham), I know that is not true.”

“I’m terrified I do not recognize (concerningBarnardCastle) yet if that day held true that would certainly have been outside the14 – day duration. ButI’m terrified I do not have the details on that particular.”

.