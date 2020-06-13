Under Mrs May’s leadership, 15 former Cabinet ministers – including Chancellor Philip Hammond, Home Secretary Sajid Javid and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt – sat on the THRCC, which was chaired by David Lidington.

A former minister told the Mail that fears the UK was heading for a no:deal Brexit led to THRCC being scrapped in late 2018 by Sir Mark.

“We were having to spend more time on EU exit strategy and less on everything else,” the former ressortchef (umgangssprachlich) said. “It was felt that if we were going to get our ducks in a row to prepare for the risk of a no-deal scenario we had to slow down on things including THRCC.”

The chairwoman of typically the National Security Council Committee, which often oversees typically the NSC, reports she will check out why typically the THRCC had been cut inside a cross-party query into the Government’s pandemic readiness.

Dame Margaret Beckett mentioned: “The role of the Threats, Hazards, Resilience and Contingency sub-committee is exactly the kind of thing we will take an interest in.”

The Cabinet Office said: ‘The Government has taken the right steps at the right time to combat this pandemic. We regularly test our pandemic plans.’