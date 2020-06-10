Boris Johnson says US ‘bastion of peace and freedom’ amid Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality

Boris Johnson has hailed the US as a “bastion of peace and freedom” amid widespread Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality.
The prime minister was challenged over whether or not he believed Donald Trump had “many, many good qualities” following worldwide criticism on the US president’s response to the demonstrations over the dying of George Floyd.
Mr Johnson stated the dying of Mr Floyd by the hands of police was “absolutely appalling” and reiterated his help for the Black Lives Matter motion throughout a main minister’s questions change with the SNP’s Kirsty Blackman.
Download the brand new Independent Premium app
Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines
However he struggled to give you private reward for Mr Trump, saying he’s “the president of the United States which is our most important ally in the word today”.
The prime minister went on: “Whatever people may say about it, whatever those on the left may say about it, the US is a bastion of peace and freedom and has been for most of my lifetime.”
Mr Johnson was urged to “turbo charge” the federal government’s response to racial inequality within the UK, with Labour pointing to greater than seven stories over the previous three years which resulted in restricted progress.
Sir Keir Starmer stated: “There have been at least seven reports into racial inequality in the last three years alone but precious little action. For example, most of the recommendations in the Lammy Report into inequality in the criminal justice system have yet to be implemented three years after the report was published.”
He added: “So will the prime minister now turbocharge the government’s responses and tell us when he’ll implement in full the Lammy Report and the Windrush recommendations?”
Mr Johnson replied: “Of course I perceive, as I stated, I perceive the very robust and respectable emotions of folks on this nation on the dying of George Floyd and of course I agree that black lives matter.
“And we are getting on with the implementation, and not just of the Lammy Report, but also the report into Windrush.”
He added: “But I must stress that on the Lammy Report and on all these matters it is absolutely vital at the same time that we keep our streets safe and that we back our police – and that is what we are going to do.”
The prime minister stated the federal government was “already acting” to mitigate the dangers of coronavirus amongst black and minority ethnic communities, who’ve been more durable hit by the virus.
He stated the federal government was working to make sure that “those high-contact professions get expanded and targeted testing now”, as frontline staff corresponding to bus drivers and store staff have been significantly affected.