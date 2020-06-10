Boris Johnson says US ‘bastion of peace and freedom’ amid Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality

By
Jackson Delong
-

Boris Johnson has hailed the US as a “bastion of peace and freedom” amid widespread Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality.

The prime minister was challenged over whether or not he believed Donald Trump had “many, many good qualities” following worldwide criticism on the US president’s response to the demonstrations over the dying of George Floyd.

Mr Johnson stated the dying of Mr Floyd by the hands of police was “absolutely appalling” and reiterated his help for the Black Lives Matter motion throughout a main minister’s questions change with the SNP’s Kirsty Blackman.


However he struggled to give you private reward for Mr Trump, saying he’s “the president of the United States which is our most important ally in the word today”.

The prime minister went on: “Whatever people may say about it, whatever those on the left may say about it, the US is a bastion of peace and freedom and has been for most of my lifetime.”

Mr Johnson was urged to “turbo charge” the federal government’s response to racial inequality within the UK, with Labour pointing to greater than seven stories over the previous three years which resulted in restricted progress.

Sir Keir Starmer stated: “There have been at least seven reports into racial inequality in the last three years alone but precious little action. For example, most of the recommendations in the Lammy Report into inequality in the criminal justice system have yet to be implemented three years after the report was published.”

He added: “So will the prime minister now turbocharge the government’s responses and tell us when he’ll implement in full the Lammy Report and the Windrush recommendations?”

left Created with Sketch.

proper Created with Sketch.

1/21

An aerial picture made with a drone exhibits a big group gathered in Union Park to protest the arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Chicago, Illinois

EPA

2/21

A big group marching and chanting in Chicago, Illinois

EPA/Tannen Maury

3/21

Protesters collect alongside the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum and Eakins Oval throughout a protest

AP

4/21

Demonstrators attempt to block a freeway throughout a protest against the dying in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, within the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York

REUTERS

5/21

Thousands of demonstrators march throughout the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California

REUTERS

6/21

Demonstrators collect at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington

REUTERS

7/21

Demonstrators march down Flatbush Avenue towards the Manhattan Bridge chanting slogans

REUTERS

8/21

Protesters participate in an indication to protest in help of the George Floyd protests within the United States, and additionally to commemorate an identical circumstance in France when Adama Traore, a 24-year-old Frenchman was killed in 2016 by police, throughout an rally in Champ de Mars subsequent to the Eiffel Tower in Paris

EPA

9/21

Demonstrators attend a protest in Berlin, Germany

FABRIZIO BENSCH/REUTERS

10/21

Demonstrators protest against the dying in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Sydney

RON SHAMGAR by way of REUTERS

11/21

Demonstrators attend a Black Lives Matter protest to specific solidarity with US protestors in Sydney

AFP by way of Getty Images

12/21

People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens, UK

PA

13/21

People carrying masks maintain placards throughout a protest march over the alleged police abuse of a Turkish man, in echoes of a Black Lives Matter protest, following the dying of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, in Tokyo

REUTERS/Issei Kato

14/21

Demonstrators attend a protest against police brutality in Frankfurt

REUTERS

15/21

Demonstrators attend a protest against police brutality at Alexanderplatz in Berlin, Germany

REUTERS

16/21

People stand in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds in tribute to George Floyd throughout a protest against racism and police brutality in Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Getty Images

17/21

Thousands of folks show in Cologne, Germany

AP

18/21

Demonstrators maintain placards as they attend a protest march to the US Embassy in London

AFP by way of Getty Images

19/21

Demonstrators cross the River Thames by way of Vauxhall Bridge as they march to protest outdoors the US Embassy in London

AFP by way of Getty Images

20/21

Demonstrators collect for a protest against racism and police violence in Lisbon

AP

21/21

Boxer Anthony Joshua is seen on crutches with demonstrators in Watford, Britain

REUTERS


Mr Johnson replied: “Of course I perceive, as I stated, I perceive the very robust and respectable emotions of folks on this nation on the dying of George Floyd and of course I agree that black lives matter.

“And we are getting on with the implementation, and not just of the Lammy Report, but also the report into Windrush.”

He added: “But I must stress that on the Lammy Report and on all these matters it is absolutely vital at the same time that we keep our streets safe and that we back our police – and that is what we are going to do.”

The prime minister stated the federal government was “already acting” to mitigate the dangers of coronavirus amongst black and minority ethnic communities, who’ve been more durable hit by the virus.

He stated the federal government was working to make sure that “those high-contact professions get expanded and targeted testing now”, as frontline staff corresponding to bus drivers and store staff have been significantly affected.

Source link

