Boris Johnson says bad eyesight may be coronavirus symptom in bid to defend Cummings – Armenian News

Boris Johnson has actually automatically proclaimed bad eyesight could be a coronavirus symptom in a bid to defend his leading assistant Dominic Cummings.

The Miirror prices quote the British Prime Minister as stating that it is “very very plausible that eyesight can be a problem associated with coronavirus”, informing reporters he’s having to wear glasses “for the first time in years”.

Problems with vision or eyesight are not detailed amongst Covid-19 signs by the World HealthOrganisation Conjunctivitis, a swelling of the eye, is detailed amongst “less common” signs.

NHS England suggestions discusses just the major signs of high temperature, coughing as well as a loss of scent.

Poor vision or eyesight is likewise not stated as a coronavirus symptom by the United States Centers for Disease Control as well as Prevention (CDC).