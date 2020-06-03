Boris Johnson says 3m people in Hong Kong will get path to British citizenship

The PM’s intervention got here simply hours after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab instructed MPs the UK would look to present a “pathway to citizenship” for British National (Overseas) passport holders in Hong Kong if China carried out its adjustments.

Making a press release to the Commons, Mr Raab mentioned the proposed nationwide safety legislation can be a “clear violation” of China’s worldwide obligations and would “undermine” current commitments to defend the rights and the freedoms of the people of Hong Kong, as set out in the Joint Declaration.

Mr Raab warned China that there was nonetheless time to “reconsider” its behaviour.

“There is a moment for China to step back from the brink and respect Hong Kong’s autonomy and respect China’s own international obligations,” he mentioned.

But he known as for a much bigger caucus of opinion to be constructed up globally to forestall China dismissing efforts to guarantee it respects Hong Kong’s autonomy from Beijing, arguing the G20 member used “intimidation to get others to stay quiet”.

Political strain is rising throughout the Commonwealth, with chair of the Commons international affairs choose committee, Tom Tugendhat, becoming a member of his counterparts in Australia, Canada and New Zealand in writing to their nationwide leaders to specific issues over the deliberate safety legislation.

The collectively signed letter by the committee chairs, which will even be despatched to the Secretary General of the United Nations, states that Beijing’s imposition is a breach of the legally binding settlement between the UK and China.

The representatives have requested for collaboration to set up a United Nations Special Envoy for Hong Kong.

Mr Tugendhat MP mentioned: “The safety legislation will permit Beijing to launch an entire crackdown on free speech, taking away the voice of the people by stopping any criticism of the Chinese authorities’s ultra-authoritarian rule.

“We cannot allow this to happen.”