Boris Johnson says 312 NHS and care workers have died of coronavirus 

The loss of life toll amongst NHS workers has hit 181 and amongst care workers it’s 131, Boris Johnson revealed immediately.

Mr Johnson gave the most recent grim figures as he took PMQs within the House of Commons this afternoon.

He mentioned the deaths had ‘sadly been reported involving Covid-19’.

‘I do know the ideas of the entire House are with their households and associates,’ he mentioned.

Today’s announcement got here as tributes flooded in for the 2 most up-to-date healthcare workers identified to have died after contracting Covid-19.

Mr Johnson gave the most recent grim figures as he took PMQs within the House of Commons this afternoon

Mr Johnson was taking the final PMQs earlier than the Commons goes into recess for almost a fortnight – regardless of the disaster engulfing the nation

Carlos Sia, who labored for the Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, died on Friday, May 15, within the hospital the place he labored.

The ‘much-loved’ 62-year-old, who had labored for the belief for 5 years, had spent a number of weeks in intensive care.

He has a spouse and daughter within the UK, and three sons dwelling within the Philippines.

In a letter to workers, chief govt Matthew Hopkins mentioned: ‘His quiet, mild and respectful nature, his generosity of spirit, his sense of humour and his calming affect additionally made him fashionable with sufferers.

‘We have misplaced a valued member of our Trust household – and in Carlos’s case, the phrase ‘household’ has a particular relevance as his spouse Cindy works on Avon 2 as a healthcare assistant and his daughter Clair is a nurse on our acute stroke unit.

‘Cindy and Clair are notably in our ideas at this unhappy time, as are all Carlos’s colleagues who labored alongside him and those that cared for him by way of his sickness.’

Tributes have additionally been paid to Neil Ruch, the primary paramedic from the East of England Ambulance Service to lose his life to Covid-19.

The ‘improbable’ paramedic had been battling coronavirus for a quantity of weeks and had been on a ventilator in intensive care at Basildon Hospital since final month.

Mr Ruch, who beforehand labored for the London Ambulance Service, died on Monday.

He had been labored for the East of England Ambulance Service for the previous seven years and was primarily based at Basildon ambulance station in Essex.

A press release on the Essex Medical Training Facebook web page gave a heartbreaking tribute to the hero paramedic.

It mentioned: ‘Every day heroes, who’re stepping out of the consolation zone, donning PPE & making an enormous distinction on the entrance line.

‘One such hero has sadly made the final word sacrifice. Whilst dedicating his profession to offering life saving remedy, Neil Ruch contracted Covid-19 and after an extended battle, has sadly died.

‘Neil was a improbable paramedic, a form, mild soul, treasured by all that new him.’

Last month, the names of 171 healthcare workers to die after contracting Covid-19.

Among them was orthopaedic surgeon Sadeq Elhowsh, 58, described by his colleagues as ‘a much-loved member of the group’.

He labored at St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in Merseyside as a surgeon for 17 years earlier than he died at Whiston Hospital.

In a tribute to the surgeon, who died final month within the hospital he labored at, the father-of-four’s household mentioned: ‘Sadeq was a beautiful husband in addition to a faithful father and he dearly cherished his household.

‘We can not put into phrases the depth of our loss. He cherished his work and was devoted to supporting his sufferers and his colleagues.’

Josephine Peter, a nurse at Southport and Formby District General Hospital, has been described as a ‘heroine’ by her devastated husband after she died from the virus on Saturday, April 18.

According to a GoFundMe web page set as much as honour Mrs Peter, who labored as a nurse for 20 years, she leaves behind her husband Thabo, her two kids Bongani and Buhle who reside in South Africa and a granddaughter.

The father-of-four, who died within the hospital he labored at, was described as a ‘great husband in addition to a faithful father’

Josephine Peter, a nurse at Southport and Formby District General Hospital, leaves behind her husband Thabo, her two kids Bongani and Buhle and a granddaughter

She was raised in Johannesburg, South Africa throughout Apartheid the place, in response to the fundraising web page, she was ‘whipped and humiliated by the then white ruling get together’ however she by no means let it break her spirit.

The fundraiser, which has raised greater than £3,000 to date, mentioned she graduated as an expert nurse at University of Fort Hare and Cecilia Makiwane Hospital, South Africa, in 1998 earlier than shifting to the UK in 2002.

She had been working at Southport hospital since February on an company contract till she fell sick in early April.

James Lock, chief govt of Altrix, the nursing company that employed her, mentioned: ‘Josephine was a diligent nurse who was extremely regarded and favored by the group.

‘She would all the time go that further mile and was a pleasure to work with. My group and I ship our absolute best needs and deepest condolences to Josephine’s household.”

Liz Shale, a 61-year-old NHS administration employee from Leeds, died simply two days after being rushed to hospital on Tuesday, April 7.

Liz Shale, 61, an NHS administration employee from Leeds died two days after she was rushed to hospital

Her household, who described her as ‘loving and loopy’ have pleaded with individuals to ‘take this virus severely’ after they had been unable to go to and say goodbye to her earlier than she died at St James’s University Hospital and will have to observe her funeral by way of video hyperlink because of new restrictions.

The grandmother-of-eight labored for the NHS for greater than 20 years and spent the final decade working in palliative care in Bradford.

Her son, Danny, mentioned: ‘She was humorous, loving and loopy, she would do owt for amusing. She was undoubtedly a personality.

‘She was all the time cracking jokes to make all of them snigger and preserve them motivated.

‘She knew she needed to preserve going to work when this began and began working from house the week earlier than everybody was instructed to however though she had been staying at house, she nonetheless acquired it.’

He added: ‘Our life won’t ever be the identical once more. My mum received’t get to see my kids develop up all as a result of of this virus. How individuals don’t realise the influence this has?

‘Basically, she’s now simply seen as one other quantity – a statistic – and it shouldn’t be that means. People ought to know who she was, not see her as one other one who died.’

Another sufferer, Kirsty Jones, 41, had been working as a healthcare assistant and just lately taken up a place in a single of Lanarkshire’s Assessment Centres, primarily based in Airdrie Health Centre, to assist in the frontline response in opposition to the pandemic.

Juliet Alder, who labored on the Hammersmith and Fulham Mental Health Unit, died from coronavirus aged 58 on Tuesday, April 14

Kirsty Jones, 41, was working at an evaluation centre serving to within the frontline response. She leaves behind her husband Nigel and two sons, Sam age 14 and Finlay, 4

Her loss of life sees her depart behind her husband Nigel, and two sons, Sam aged 14 and Finlay, 4.

Mr Jones mentioned: ‘Kirsty devoted her life to caring for others. She was bigger than life itself and was a continuing supply of happiness for all who had been round her.

‘Kirsty might be vastly missed by all who knew her. A void has opened in our hearts that can by no means be stuffed.’

Today’s figures on the quantity of well being care workers to die after contracing coronavirus had been introduced as Mr Johnson engaged in bruising clashes with Labour’s Keir Starmer over the dealing with of the disaster in care houses.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland sparked fury earlier by admitting that ministers ‘selected’ to guard the NHS over care houses as a result of there was not sufficient coronavirus testing capability.

Mr Buckland gave the clearest assertion but {that a} determination was made to prioritise the well being service when the outbreak was at its most ferocious.

More than 11,000 individuals at the moment are believed to have died in care houses for the reason that illness began operating rampant, round 1 / 4 of the UK’s whole toll. The authorities has been closely criticised for sending sufferers again to houses from hospitals with out exams, and not placing routine screening in place for employees and residents.

Mr Buckland fuelled the row this morning by conceding the federal government needed to make a ‘selection’ about the place to deploy testing capability – which was languishing at a couple of thousand a day in early March, though it has now been ramped as much as over 100,000.

‘I feel we wanted to select about testing and we did determine to focus upon the NHS,’ he instructed Sky News. ‘The difficulty with care houses is that we have many hundreds of totally different suppliers, totally different settings, there have been heaps of examples of care houses that have mercifully stayed an infection free, however sadly far too many instances of an infection and then loss of life.’

Shadow care minister Liz Kendall mentioned the remarks amounted to a concession that ‘ministers didn’t give care houses the safety they wanted at the beginning of this pandemic’.

The particulars emerged as Mr Johnson engaged in bruising clashes with Labour’s Keir Starmer (pictured) over the dealing with of the disaster in care houses

Mr Buckland fuelled the row this morning by conceding the federal government needed to make a ‘selection’ about the place to deploy testing capability – which was languishing at a couple of thousand a day in early March, though it has now been ramped as much as over 100,000

‘Social care and the NHS are each equally necessary within the struggle in opposition to this virus and are inextricably linked. One can’t be prioritised above the opposite,’ she mentioned.

Care England chief Martin Green mentioned it was a ‘important’ assertion from Mr Buckland and he hoped the federal government will ‘be taught classes’.

The spat got here after Dame Angela McLean, chief science adviser on the Ministry of Defence, highlighted the position capability had performed in key selections on the every day media briefing final night time.

Dame Angela mentioned the recommendation given to ministers to desert efforts to contact commerce particular person instances, which occurred on March 12, ‘took account of the testing that was out there’.

‘With the testing we had the best factor to do was to focus it on individuals who had been actually sick in hospital… it was the best factor to do on the time,’ she mentioned.

She mentioned the ‘scientific recommendation can be that it is advisable to have a speedy and dependable testing system’. Asked if that was now true, Dame Angela replied: ‘I feel it’s getting higher.’