Boris Johnson returns to Downing Street after taking his daily exercise

Boris Johnson appeared in chipper spirits after coming back from an early morning exercise within the grounds of Buckingham Palace – as he appears to get again on the entrance foot of the coronavirus disaster following a bruising weekend for the federal government.

The Prime Minister was seen returning to Downing Street wearing a purple Adidas high and blue shorts after working up a sweat on the royal residence.

His trademark blond mane was windswept as he stepped out of an armoured Range Rover, which whisked him the brief journey alongside the Mall.

A solo Range Rover carrying the PM drives previous Buckingham Palace in central London this morning

A police officer stops a pedestrian because the PM’s Range Rover sweeps right into a Buckingham Palace entrance

A blonde girl wearing sportswear flanked the premier as he emerged from the SUV which pulled up alongside the fleet of ministerial vehicles behind Number 10.

Mr Johnson has all the time been a eager runner however ramped up a private battle on fats after combating for his life in hospital with Covid-19 final month.

The Prime Minister, 55, normally takes his daily exercise in close by St James’s Park, the place he was memorably collared by a passer-by, however safety issues are understood to have now dominated out public parks.

He has been seen jogging with his canine Dilyn, which he shares with fiancée Carrie Symonds, within the grounds of Lambeth Palace.

The Thames-side residence of the Archbishop of Canterbury has been opened to Mr Johnson, however that is believed to be the primary time he has been seen on the Palace.

The Prime Minister normally takes his daily jogs in close by St James’s Park, elevating eyebrows as to why he exercised within the confines of the Palace (exiting the Palace)

The solar shone in Westminster this morning, with temperatures anticipated to climb to 77F within the capital at this time.

He seemed to begin the day proper after a weekend of chaos when the highlight targeted on his maverick adviser Dominic Cummings’s lockdown flouting.

After the Number 10 high aide expressed little remorse in a high-stakes and unprecedented press convention, Mr Johnson mounted a defence of his right-hand-man on the daily coronavirus briefing.

Mr Cummings has refused to resign after being accused of flouting the lockdown to journey 260 miles to his mother and father’ farm in Durham – the place he additionally drove 30 miles to a close-by magnificence spot throughout his keep.

He will this week strive to wrestle again the agenda on to his easing of the lockdown, as extra retailers gear up to reopen.

