Boris Johnson rejects inquiry into Dominic Cummings’ actions

PM refuses to launch inquiry into Cummings’ actions



It was must-watch TV. Boris Johnson has refused to launch an inquiry into the actions of his chief adviser Dominic Cummings after showing in entrance of the House of Commons’ Liaison Committee. He mentioned an inquiry wouldn’t be “a good use of official time” as Britain fights the coronavirus disaster and accused members of the committee of partaking in a “political ding-dong”. While he was “deeply sorry for all the pain and anxiety this country has been going through”, he refused to apologise for Mr Cummings 260-mile journey to Durham throughout the lockdown. He additionally claimed throughout the 90-minute listening to that he had seen proof from Mr Cummings that a number of the claims made towards him have been false. The committee additionally coated delays in testing, the return of colleges and rather more. Follow the newest response to the listening to in our politics liveblog.

It comes because the BBC has admitted a Newsnight monologue by presenter Emily Maitlis on the Dominic Cummings affair “did not meet our standards of due impartiality”. In her opening monologue, which was later deleted from the BBC Politics Twitter feed, the presenter criticised Mr Johnson’s “blind loyalty” to his particular adviser. Mr Cummings won’t discover a lot consolation in overseas media both, after a number of the world’s revered newspapers weighed-in on his controversial trip. Yet not everybody needs him to resign. Telegraph readers have had their say.

Test and hint operation launches from tomorrow

It is the central a part of the Government’s coronavirus restoration technique. From tomorrow, anybody who assessments constructive for coronavirus will probably be contacted by a new NHS Test and Trace service and might want to share details about their current interactions. It will imply individuals who have been in shut contact with somebody who has a constructive take a look at should keep at residence for 14 days, even when they don’t have signs. Health Secretary Matt Hancock launched the programme at this night’s Downing Street press convention, telling individuals it’s their “civic duty” to conform to “break the chain of transmission”. He additionally introduced under-fives will be capable to get the take a look at from tomorrow. Our liveblog has more. So how will everybody who has been close to to somebody with coronavirus be alerted – and what occurs in the event that they refuse to self-isolate? Here is how it will work. It comes because the well being regulator instructed non-public firms to cease providing finger prick antibody assessments because of their unreliability. Superdrug, one of many greatest suppliers, has suspended them. Read on for details.

How Britons are turning lockdown into a lifetime of leisure

Much has been written about how coronavirus has modified our lives. Today, for the primary time, official figures show what Britons have truly been doing with their newfound further time. The hours saved from not commuting to the workplace have given individuals time for extra sleep, tv and gardening. The Office for National Statistics knowledge reveals individuals elevated the time they spent on leisure, socialising and different free time by 44 minutes a day. However the analysis discovered that individuals with low family incomes have been spending extra time doing paid work because the lockdown started. Read on for details.

At a look: More coronavirus headlines

Comment and evaluation

Business and cash briefing

John Lewis names reopening shops | The John Lewis shops in Poole and Kingston would be the first to reopen on 15 June adopted by one other 11 websites later that week. Read on for the full list of reopenings.

