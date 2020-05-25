Boris Johnson regrets if people feel angry or confused over Dominic Cummings situation

Boris Johnson has stated he “regrets” the anger and confusion the general public feel over his chief aide’s 260-mile journey throughout lockdown.

Earlier Dominic Cummings stated he didn’t remorse making the journey.

He stated he had travelled to Durham to see assist with childcare for his younger son.

The journey was mandatory, partly, as a result of threats he had obtained made him involved concerning the security of his London residence, he stated.

At the every day Downing Street press convention, the prime minister stood by his most senior adviser.

“Do I remorse what has occurred?, he stated.

“Yes, of course I do regret the confusion and the anger and the pain that people feel.”

He added: “This is a rustic that has been going by means of essentially the most great difficulties and struggling in the midst of the final 10 weeks and that is why I actually did need people to grasp precisely what had occurred.”



