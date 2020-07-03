Boris Johnson refuses to speak about Stanley’s Greece trip

Boris Johnson has refused to speak about the ‘movements and doings’ of his father Stanley who flew to Greece in a brazen defiance of pandemic travel warnings.

Stanley Johnson, 79, jetted to his four-bed mountain-view home in Pelion this week – ignoring Foreign Office guidance which says no one should travel unless it is essential.

The former Tory Euro-MP dodged Greece’s ban on direct flights from the united kingdom by flying from Luton to Athens via Bulgaria, sharing videos and pictures of his journey on the web.

At tonight’s coronavirus press conference, the Prime Minister refused to touch upon his father’s movements.

When asked why people should obey all the rules when his father and top aide Dominic Cummings had perhaps not done, he replied: ‘Durham Police made it clear they were not pursuing that.

Boris Johnson has refused to speak about the ‘movements and doings’ of his father Stanley who flew to Greece in a brazen defiance of pandemic travel warnings

Stanley Johnson was photographed yesterday evening looking at his mobile phone with a glass of burgandy or merlot wine on a table while sitting alone at Martha’s restaurant at Horto in Mount Pelion, Greece

‘I allow it to be a normal practice not to comment on the movements and doings of my family.

‘When you look at what the British public have done throughout the last three months it’s been a phenomenal effort to follow the guidance and obtain this thing under control.

‘People been employed by together and done a truly heroic job. We have to keep that going now.’

Last night, Stanley Johnson was photographed looking at his mobile phone with a glass of burgandy or merlot wine on a table while sitting alone at Martha’s restaurant in Horto village.

Mr Johnson also failed to condemn his father’s actions earlier today, telling LBC Radio: ‘I think you really ought to raise that with him. I will be not going to enter details of family conversations.

‘I think the overwhelming majority of the British individuals have understood what needs to be done and also have been very prudent, which is the right thing to do.’

Local residents told Magnesia News that Martha’s is Stanley Johnson’s favourite restaurant in your community – and his dinner included fresh fish, Greek salad and red wine.

Last night Stanley Johnson told Greek journalists: ‘Boris is right. What’s done is done and let’s proceed. I’m perhaps not going to refer to private conversations with members of my children.

‘I’m not aware of what the response of the British people is. I’ve just come here for some quite moments to get the house ready.’ Asked why he removed pictures of his journey to Greece from Instagram, he said: ‘it does work. I did simply take them down. I did perhaps not post them in defiance. There is not an breach on my behalf.

‘But we have to open this bridge between Greece and the UK soonest,’ that he said. ‘Greece is a country that has everything. I won’t enter whether my actions were right or wrong. What’s done is performed.

‘While being here, how can you perhaps not think how great it will be for the governments of the two countries to come to a fast agreement (on travel).’

He made the remarks after returning from a swim at Paganias beach, near his villa.

Mr Johnson arrives to stay until July 10.

The Prime Minister’s father Stanley Johnson was spotted at the tavern in Greece last night

Locals added he has otherwise rarely left the villa since arriving in the country this week, and contains not been spotted in the village at every other time.

Boris Johnson has also gone to the restaurant when in the village, and chose to visit the area with his now-fiancée Carrie Symonds for New Year’s Eve in 2018.

Speaking from his villa – which that he lets out to tourists – Stanley Johnson said Greek officials were happy to allow him in and the ban only seemed to apply to ‘bulk arrivals’ of British holidaymakers.

MPs said the incident ‘stinks of 1 rule for them and another rule for the remainder of us’ and claimed it echoed No 10 aide Dominic Cummings’ infamous lockdown trip to Barnard Castle.

Stanley Johnson posted a selfie on his Instagram feed during his trip to Greece on Wednesday

More than 400,000 sunseekers are believed to experienced their Greek holidays ruined by government delays in relaxing the global travel warning, alongside Greece’s decision to ban direct flights from the united kingdom until July 15.

During the lockdown, Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said foreign summer holidays are efficiently cancelled following a Foreign Office travel warning.

Also today, Mr Shapps disclosed that Greece was not on the initial set of countries where travellers to England would no longer be expected to quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

Mr Shapps said a choice on whether to add Greece to the list would have to wait until at least July 15 once the government in Athens will decide whether to lift its restrictions on travellers from the united kingdom.

Mr Johnson travelled to his mountain retreat in Pelion, outside Athens, pictured, where that he claimed that he was which makes it Covid secure ahead of the letting season for holiday makers

He said when Mr Johnson senior came ultimately back to the united kingdom before that date however have to self-isolate for 14 days ‘which he’ll be happy to do’.

Asked whether is visit to his villa constituted ‘essential business’, Mr Shapps said it was ‘up to a person to decide’.

‘There is certainly no law against it. This is travel advice,’ he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

‘But what isn’t up to an individual to decide is when they reunite from that location chances are they will need to self-isolate, they are going to need to do that quarantine for 14 days.’

Boris Johnson failed to condemn his father today, telling LBC Radio (pictured): ‘I think you really ought to raise that with him. I will be not going to enter details of family conversations’

As a Greek news website branded Stanley Johnson’s trip ‘unbelievable’, MPs urged Boris Johnson to explain why his father appears to be bound by way of a ‘different pair of rules’ to those imposed on ordinary holidaymakers.

Labour’s aviation spokesman Mike Kane said: ‘The Government have been all around us with their plans for a quarantine or air bridges, but what’s clear is that the guidance is against any foreign travel at the moment.’

Speaking in the Commons, Liberal Democrat Alistair Carmichael said: ‘This is simply further evidence that after it comes to following a rules, it’s one rule for the Conservatives and something rule for all else.

‘Whilst the Prime Minister is continuing to ask people to make huge sacrifices… that he must think about how much of a start working the teeth these reports will soon be.’

Stanley Johnson flew via Sofia, Bulgaria to avoid Greece’s ban on direct flights from the UK

Labour’s Rosena Allin-Khan, a shadow minister and A&E doctor, wrote on Twitter: ‘Most individuals have been following a guidelines and socially distancing – perhaps not everyone will receive a holiday in 2010.

‘Those closest to the Prime Minister have different rules though.’

Fellow Labour MP Kate Osborne added: ‘They’re laughing directly when confronted with people down and up this country. Shame.’

Liberal Democrat Jamie Stone said the incident ‘stinks of one rule for them and yet another rule for the rest of us’.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson along with his father Stanley at a book launch in London in 2014

The Foreign Office currently advises British nationals ‘against all but crucial international travel’. It is up to travellers to decide whether their trip is essential.

Mr Johnson said on Wednesday night: ‘I’m in Pelion on essential business trying to Covid-proof my property because of the upcoming letting season. I want to create distancing measures at the home because they are taking it very seriously here.’

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said: ‘In relation to Foreign Office advice, that’s what it’s – it’s advice. It is for people to make judgments themselves.’

Stanley Johnson declined to comment further yesterday.