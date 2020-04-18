Boris Johnson recovering from coronavirus at Chequers – latest news

Timeline of each public look by the Prime Minister within the month earlier than he was recognized

By the Telegraph’s Christopher Hope

Friday, February 28

Boris Johnson visits Kettering General Hospital’s A&E division, posing for selfies with sufferers.

Tuesday, March 3

5pm: Boris Johnson hosts press convention alongside chief medical officer Sir Patrick Vallance at 10 Downing Street days after a go to to Kettering hospital. He says: “I was at a hospital the other night where there were a few coronavirus patients. I shook hands with everybody you will be pleased to know and I continue to shake hands.”

Number 10 sources later stated he had not shaken fingers with any coronavirus sufferers at the hospital.

Wednesday, March 4

Boris Johnson faces Jeremy Corbyn at Prime Minister’s Questions. The PM tells MPs that staff is not going to have to attend three days to obtain statutory sick pay.

Monday, March 9

3pm: Boris Johnson, together with his pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds on his arm, meets the Queen, the Prince of Wales and different members of the Royal Family for the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

5pm: Boris Johnson hosts a press convention at 10 Downing Street alongside Sir Patrick Vallance and UK chief medical adviser, Professor Chris Whitty, saying that containment of the virus is now “extremely unlikely to work on its own”.

Wednesday, March 11

Boris Johnson chairs his weekly assembly of the Cabinet in 10 Downing Street, a day later than regular.

Boris Johnson faces Jeremy Corbyn at Prime Minister’s Questions within the Commons and sits alongside Rishi Sunak because the Chancellor unveils £30 billion value of measures to deal with coronavirus within the Budget.

Afternoon: Mr Johnson meets the Queen for her weekly viewers with him – the final time they meet in particular person.

Thursday, March 12

5pm: Boris Johnson hosts a 10 Downing Street press convention alongside Patrick Vallance and Professor Chris Whitty, saying that Britain was dealing with the “worst public health crisis for a generation”.

Monday, March 16

5pm Boris Johnson hosts a press convention at 10 Downing Street with Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, saying: “Now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact with others and to stop all unnecessary travel.”

Tuesday, March 17

Boris Johnson chairs his weekly Cabinet assembly.

5pm: The Prime Minister, with Rishi Sunak alongside him, unveils £330 billion-worth of loans for companies affected by coronavirus.

Wednesday, March 18

Boris Johnson faces Jeremy Corbyn at Prime Minister’s Questions within the House of Commons.

5pm: Boris Johnson hosts a press convention at 10 Downing Street asserting that every one faculties in England will shut for many pupils from Friday, March 20.

Thursday, March 19

5pm: Boris Johnson hosts a press convention at 10 Downing Street, flanked by Professor Chris Whitty, and Sir Patrick Vallance. The Prime Minister says the UK can “turn the tide” on the coronavirus disaster inside 12 weeks.

Friday, March 20

5pm: Boris Johnson hosts a press convention at 10 Downing Street and declares that cafes, pubs and eating places should shut from Friday night time – apart from take-away meals – to deal with coronavirus.

Sunday, March 22

4.30pm: Boris Johnson hosts a press convention at 10 Downing Street, accompanied by Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, and Dr Jenny Harries, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, asserting that 1.5 million weak folks should be “shielded” at residence from coronavirus.

Tuesday, March 24

9.30am: The Prime Minister chairs his weekly Cabinet assembly. Most Cabinet ministers attend by video convention. Only Health secretary Matt Hancock, Cabinet secretary Sir Mark Sedwill and Professor Chris Whitty are with him within the Cabinet room.

Wednesday, March 25

Boris Johnson faces Jeremy Corbyn at Prime Minister’s Questions within the Commons for the final time earlier than Parliament breaks for the Easter recess.

5pm: Boris Johnson hosts a press convention at 10 Downing Street flanked by Professor Chris Whitty, and Sir Patrick Vallance, The PM says that “in just 24 hours 405,000 people have responded to the call” to help the NHS.

Thursday, March 26

Early afternoon: Boris Johnson complains of a cough and gentle temperature.

Late afternoon: Boris Johnson is examined for coronavirus.

8pm: Boris Johnson joins Chancellor Rishi Sunak to clap for NHS staff in Downing Street.

Midnight: Results come again to point out the Prime Minister has examined constructive for Covid-19.

Friday, March 27

9.30am: Boris Johnson chairs assembly of coronavirus warfare cupboard by way of video hyperlink.

10.30am: Boris Johnson data video titled “update from me” on Facebook by which he says he has “mild symptoms” of coronavirus however including: “I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.”