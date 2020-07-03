Boris Johnson pleads with Britons to be ‘sensible’ when pubs reopen

Boris Johnson today pleaded with Britons to be ‘sensible’ when pubs reopen on ‘Super Saturday’ as police brace for chaos.

The PM said that he wanted people to utilize the loosening of lockdown in England from tomorrow to ‘enjoy summer’.

But he insists that the success of the move is down to whether people act ‘responsibly’, urging the public maybe not to ‘let down’ the sectors of the economy that desperately need to reopen safely.

Mr Johnson made the appeal in an LBC radio phone in today, and will have a Downing Street press conference later in front of the easing.

He will warn that the Government could ‘put on the brakes’ and bring back severe restrictions when there is a surge in cases, as has been witnessed in Leicester.

The draconian restrictions imposed on March 23 curbed Covid-19’s spread by drastically reducing the people’s contacts, however the relaxation in England is defined to be a key test of the progress.

Mr Johnson will paint the easing as a means of supporting the livelihoods of bosses and their employees but warn ‘we are not out from the woods yet’.

‘They are our local restaurants, hairdressers, libraries, museums, cinemas, and yes, pubs. They are also hotels, B&Bs, indeed a lot of our tourism industry,’ he will say, according to an extract released to the media ahead of the speech.

‘All these businesses and their workers have put in a heroic effort to prepare their venues for this reopening, to workout a way to trade in a fashion that keeps their customers safe.

‘But the success of these companies, the livelihoods of those who rely on them, and ultimately the economic health of the complete country would depend on every one of us acting responsibly. We must not let them down.

‘The virus continues to be with us and the spike in Leicester indicates that. If it starts running uncontrollable again the Government won’t hesitate in putting on the brakes and re-imposing restrictions.

‘Anyone who flouts social distancing and Covid-secure rules isn’t just putting people at risk but letting down those companies and workers who have done so much to get ready for this new normal.’

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Mr Johnson’s message was that people should not ‘overdo it’.

Asked if Mr Johnson would be visiting a pub or restaurant tomorrow, the spokesman said: ‘He’s discussed his enthusiasm for a haircut and pint previously but I don’t know just what he’s doing on Saturday yet.’

The spokesman added that it would be ‘plain for many to see next week what that he’s been doing at the weekend’ if he gets his blonde mop trimmed within the weekend.

It employs the Treasury was forced to delete a tweet from its official account on Wednesday evening urging people to ‘grab a glass or two and raise a glass, pubs are reopening their doors from 4 July’.

A Treasury source said: ‘We got it wrong on this and the tweet was quickly removed.’