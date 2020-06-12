Boris Johnson news live updates: Latest on UK politics, Brexit developments and protests

LiveUpdated
Boris Johnson has stated it’s “absurd and shameful” the Winston Churchill nationwide monument is liable to assault by protesters this weekend, and warned Black Lives Matter supporters that the accountable factor to do is “stay away from these protests”.
The prime minister went additional and claimed the tearing down of statues constitutes “lying about our history”, earlier than claiming that the demonstrations had been “hijacked by extremists intent on violence”. Lib Dem dwelling affairs spokesperson Christina Jardine accused Mr Johnson of “stoking division and fear”.
Full border controls with the EU received’t be prepared till no less than six months after the Brexit transition interval ends on 31 December 2020, the federal government has introduced. It comes as the newest GDP figures present the British financial system shrank greater than 20 per cent in April.
“The attacks on the police and indiscriminate acts of violence which we have witnessed over the last week are intolerable and they are abhorrent,” he added.
Christine Jardine, the Liberal Democrat MP and dwelling affairs spokesperson, responded: “The Black Lives Matter protests following the horrific killing of George Floyd by a police officer have been overwhelmingly peaceable.
“The prime minister is stoking division and fear in our communities by suggesting they have been hijacked by extremists.”
The social gathering are calling on Boris Johnson to reverse his enlargement of cease and search powers.
Former Labour chief Jeremy Corbyn has stated “there is a case for taking down some statues” as he argued for extra training on the nation’s colonialist previous.
Speaking t at a Black Lives Matter protest on Highbury Fields in north London, he advised Press Association there was a “need for a recalibration in our society to teach history as it really happened and what the nature of slavery and colonialism and European expansion was”.
Mr Corbyn added: “I think this is a movement that will actually have profound effects in the future, coupled with the inequalities that have been exposed by the corona crisis.”
Commenting on latest scrutiny of statues of controversial historic figures, he stated: “We have to look at our own history, it isn’t just about monuments and street names, it’s about the way our children are taught in schools and what they understand of what colonialism was about and how people like Cecil Rhodes and others made their money.”
Asked if statues must be eliminated, Mr Corbyn stated: “Yes I think there is a case for taking down some statues for sure, but I do think there needs to be a debate about it and that can be a good thing.”
Clashes feared as right-wing teams vow to ‘defend’ memorials
Here’s dwelling affairs correspondent Lizzie Dearden with extra element on the studies that right-wing teams are heading to London this weekend.
Hundreds of Black Lives Matter protesters marched from Hyde Park to Trafalgar Square this night earlier than ending their demonstration with a dance on the steps.
Leaders of the march urged these concerned to make their demonstration “peaceful” and to not be a part of any anti-racism rallies deliberate for the weekend.
The foremost BLM protest deliberate for Saturday afternoon has been postponed amid fears it could be focused by far-right protesters akin to the “Democratic Football Lads Alliance”.
The Scottish and Welsh representatives on the Joint Ministerial Committee on European Negotiations refused to participate in a 6pm convention name with Penny Mordaunt in protest at Michael Gove’s tweet earlier this afternoon.
It prompted a joint assertion from counsel normal for Wales Jeremy Miles, Scotland’s constitutional relations secretary Mike Russell and Europe Minister Jenny Gilruth.
They stated: “We can not settle for a manner of working through which the views of the devolved Governments are merely dismissed earlier than we now have had an opportunity to debate them.
“In actuality, the conferences we now have had have merely been a possibility for the UK Government to tell us of their views, to not hear or reply to ours.
“We will be writing to Michael Gove to seek a complete reboot of these talks and meanwhile we want the EU 27 to know that the position being taken by the UK government with regard to an extension of the transition period runs counter to the views of our governments and, in our opinion, risks doing serious damage to the people of our countries.”
Patrick Cockburn responds to the laughter of Conservative leaders at protesters searching for the elimination of statues memorialising these whose fortunes got here from the exploitation of slaves.
Labour has referred to as on Boris Johnson to indicate “national leadership” by tackling racism within the wake of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests.
Shadow dwelling secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds stated: “It is obvious that the weekend forward is more likely to trigger main challenges, with the chance of violence in our streets, not least as far-right extremists search to take advantage of the scenario and sow hate for their very own divisive ends.
“I’ve little question that police throughout the nation have the talents, expertise and dedication to reply in addition to potential to the problem, and the overwhelming majority of protesters intend to be peaceable.
“However, the Prime Minister must be exhibiting nationwide management, by co-ordinating the Government’s response to the complicated points underpinning these protests.
“This means recognising the deep harm so many black folks in our nation have spoken so powerfully about, and setting out steps for significant motion in opposition to racism in our nation.
“This is a powerful moment in our history and it is important the Prime Minister is not found to be wanting.”
It got here after Mr Johnson stated it was “shameful” that the statue of the previous prime minister, who helped lead Britain to victory in opposition to Hitler within the Second World War, was at “risk of attack by violent protesters”.
‘We do not hear sufficient of constructive stuff’, says PM
Boris Johnson has advised Black Lives Matter protesters they need to focus on the “positive stuff” round racial equality within the UK.
Speaking to broadcasters on Monday the prime minister stated the UK had made “huge progress” on tackling racism, citing progress on training.
Professor Stephen Powis stated the NHS has been working exhausting to organize for a potential second wave of coronavirus within the winter.
“The Nightingale hospitals were built in case we need them and we are actively considering what we need to do with those going forward to ensure that if there is a second wave if we have capacity in place,” he advised the No 10 briefing.
Grant Shapps says he’s “absolutely confident” there shall be no scarcity of medicines when the Brexit transition interval ends on 31 December.
He says the concept of ‘air bridges’ was being thought-about however performed down strategies that talks with particular international locations was already going down.
The transport secretary stated he anticipated Ruth May can be showing once more at future briefings.
“I don’t think it is true,” he stated. “She has attended them many instances earlier than. I discover that on the high of the No 10 Twitter feed I see considered one of her tweets pinned.
“I am absolutely sure she has been a regular contributor before and I am sure she will be back here again.”
Grant Shapps stated he ‘does not suppose’ it’s true that the chief nurse had been dropped from the briefings after she refused to defend Dominic Cummings.
Daily briefing coronavirus replace
‘We must not ever be complacent about stamping out racism on this nation’, says Grant Shapps earlier than warning folks to not attend the protests deliberate all through this weekend.
“Please for the sake of your health don’t attend mass gatherings… let’s protect lives as well as livelihoods.”
Grant Shapps stated there was “huge public support” for obligatory face coverings.
He stated fines might be issued to anybody not carrying them however added that a “gentle approach” to enforcement can be used over the “first couple of days”.
“Remembering your face covering should be the same as picking up your phone, your wallet or your purse whenever you’re leaving your house,” he stated.
Grant Shapps highlights the persevering with fall within the variety of coronavirus sufferers in hospital.
There are presently 5,607 folks in hospital with Covid-19, down from a peak of 20,697 on 12 April.
Of these, 392 are occupying mechanical ventilator beds, down from 671 on 4 June.
Transport minister Grant ‘A66’ Shapps is heading up immediately’s briefing at Downing Street.
NHS England medical director Steve Powis and Network Rail’s chairman Sir Peter Hendy may even be taking questions.
Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has stated {that a} drop of 20.Four per cent in GDP in April was not stunning given the lockdown.
He advised Sky News: “Well clearly it is a dramatic and large quantity, however really it isn’t a stunning quantity.
“The financial system clearly closed down considerably in the long run of March into April, so it isn’t stunning. It’s really just about in step with what we had been anticipating.
“Now the large query after all is clearly what occurs subsequent. We monitor plenty of very high-frequency knowledge nowadays, we now have plenty of entry to that knowledge. Which is why we had a fairly good learn on what was going to occur in April.
“We see signs of the economy now beginning to come back into life in the high-freq data, we do see that. It’s early days, and obviously I don’t want to emphasise too much. It’s a gradual coming back into life but we do see those signs.”
Wales resists calls to comply with England in easing lockdown
Wales’ first minister has vowed to proceed the nation’s cautious method to lifting the lockdown compared to England.
“I need you to know that no matter occurs elsewhere and nevertheless loud the calls for to do issues in a different way could be, we’ll keep on with the trail we now have chosen.
“Your safety and that of your family will always be at the forefront of our thinking as we move to rebuild our society and our economy in Wales.”
In Wales individuals are restricted to journeys of 5 miles for leisure and non-essential retailers stay closed.
