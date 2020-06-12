Boris Johnson news live updates: Latest on UK politics, Brexit developments and protests

Boris Johnson has stated it’s “absurd and shameful” the Winston Churchill nationwide monument is liable to assault by protesters this weekend, and warned Black Lives Matter supporters that the accountable factor to do is “stay away from these protests”.

The prime minister went additional and claimed the tearing down of statues constitutes “lying about our history”, earlier than claiming that the demonstrations had been “hijacked by extremists intent on violence”. Lib Dem dwelling affairs spokesperson Christina Jardine accused Mr Johnson of “stoking division and fear”.

Full border controls with the EU received’t be prepared till no less than six months after the Brexit transition interval ends on 31 December 2020, the federal government has introduced. It comes as the newest GDP figures present the British financial system shrank greater than 20 per cent in April.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

Follow the newest updates





