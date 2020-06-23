Boris Johnson news live: Latest Brexit updates as Japan gives UK six weeks to strike trade deal

Cinemas, museums and pubs to reopen on 4 July, PM says

A string of venues together with cinemas and museums are to be allowed to reopen from 4 July, Boris Johnson has introduced, in a significant easing of England’s lockdown.

The adjustments is not going to apply within the UK’s different nations.

The PM mentioned it was a part of his plan to “rebuild our economy”. He praised Britons’ adherence to lockdown measures.

New infections are declining by between 2 and Four per cent every day, Mr Johnson mentioned.

“We do not believe there is currently a risk of a second peak of infections that might overwhelm the NHS,” he added.

Mr Johnson mentioned “we can now go further and safely ease the lockdown in England”, including that “caution will be our watchword”.

Libraries, social golf equipment, group centres and out of doors gyms also can reopen.