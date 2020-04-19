Boris Johnson ‘missing in action’, Labour says as Gove condemns ‘grotesque’ report claiming PM missed five Cobra meetings over coronavirus

Labour have actually charged Boris Johnson of being “missing in action” after records the head of state missed five emergency situation meetings on coronavirus at the beginning of the situation.

Micheal Gove turned down the claims as “grotesque” however did not reject that Mr Johnson did not go to the Cobra meetings.

Mr Johnson, that is presently recouping from Covid-19 infection, is dealing with complaints that he was slow-moving to react at the beginning of the pandemic which have actually currently declared the lives of greater than 15,000 Britons.





The head of state just participated in Cobra meetings on the infection after greater than 40 individuals had actually been contaminated in the UK, according to The Sunday Times.

An phrase for Cabinet Office Briefing Room A, Cobra meetings are made use of to talk about situations consisting of horror assaults.

Shadow wellness assistant Jonathan Ashworth stated Mr Gove’s caution that a person or 2 elements of The Sunday Times tale were “off beam” was “possibly the weakest rebuttal of a detailed expose in British political history”.

He informed Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “None people anticipate the difficult, we comprehend that blunders will certainly be made in a situation of this nature, however there are significant concerns as to why the Prime Minister missed five Cobra meetings throughout February, when the entire globe can see exactly how significant this was ending up being.

“And we know that serious mistakes have been made, we know that our front-line NHS staff don’t have the PPE, that they’ve been told this weekend that they won’t necessarily have the gowns which are vital to keep them safe. We know that our testing capacity is not at the level that is needed… and now we hear the Prime Minister missed five meetings at the start of this outbreak. It suggests that early on he was missing in action.”

