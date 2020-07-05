Boris Johnson meets NHS heroes as one final clap is held for health workers on NHS’ 72nd birthday

Advertisement

Applause for the NHS can be heard once more today as the world steps out onto it’s doorsteps to mark the health service’s 72nd anniversary.

The clap, which occurred at 5pm this evening, was a continuation from the success of the weekly Clap for Carers as a way to thank NHS staff for their tireless efforts throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

It is hoped the applause will end up an annual tradition on the NHS’ anniversary, July 5.

To mark the occasion prime minister Boris Johnson is ending up in NHS workers in the Number 10 garden today, while public buildings such as the Royal Albert Hall, Blackpool Tower and the Shard have been lit up blue in tribute to the health service.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference on Friday, Mr Johnson urged the general public to clap for ‘those who have worked tirelessly and selflessly to simply help the nation cope with this pandemic’.

A candle is lit and placed on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street in central London on July 4, 2020 in honour of the tens of thousands of individuals who have died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK as the building itself is lit up blue as a tribute to NHS workers and also to mark the 72nd anniversary of the NHS

Both Sir Kier and Charles paid tribute to the NHS in split up messages on Sunday.

Charles said: ‘The current pandemic ensures that the NHS – and the entire country – has been through probably the most testing amount of time in the service’s history.

‘Our remarkably selfless nurses, doctors, paramedics and countless other staff have made costly sacrifices to provide treatment for higher than a hundred thousand patients with coronavirus and thousands more who needed other care.

‘And, in tribute to them, we’ve come together as a nation to thank them for their skill, professionalism and dedication.’

Meanwhile, Sir Keir said the health service had a personal resonance for him as his late mother was a nurse and later relied on the NHS as she became ill.

He said: ‘Many, often times she got gravely ill and it was the NHS that she turned to, and I remember as a boy, a teenager, being in high dependency units, in intensive care units, with my mum, watching nurses along with other support staff keep my mum alive.

‘They did that on a lot more than one occasion – it’s etched in my own memory. For them, it had been just your day job. They were doing that every day.

‘So, it’s very personal for me and I’m very grateful to the NHS and my mum was very grateful, she loved the NHS through the many decades that she absolutely depended on them.’

As part of the NHS birthday festivities The London Eye is illuminated blue on Saturday evening, July 4

On Saturday, people observed a minute’s silent and lit candles in remembrance of those who’ve died through the coronavirus pandemic.

The nationwide clap has been organised carrying out a letter from the Together coalition, where influential figures including NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby voiced their support for making July 5 an official day of commemoration.

Sir Simon said he hoped the public use the anniversary as a chance to ‘say a heartfelt thank you’ to hospital staff.