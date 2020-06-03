Boris Johnson lays out visa offer to nearly 3m Hong Kong citizens | World news

Boris Johnson has opened the trail to what he referred to as one of many “biggest changes” ever to the British visa system, stating he was prepared to offer a proper to stay and work within the UK to any of the nearly three million Hong Kong citizens eligible for a British National Overseas passport.

Ministers have been ambivalent since final Thursday on whether or not the federal government’s offer of an extendable 12-month visa can be obtainable solely to the 350,000 present BNO passport holders in Hong Kong, or would additionally embrace the greater than 2.5 million eligible to apply for the passport.

In the Commons on Tuesday the overseas secretary, Dominic Raab, implied the offer was solely obtainable to the narrower group stressing the federal government wanted to be practical about what it might offer. However, writing in Wednesday’s version of the Times, Johnson appeared to make a far wider offer to all these eligible to maintain a BNO passport.

The prime minister’s offer would solely come into play if China presses forward with new safety legal guidelines that strip Hong Kong of its conventional freedoms.

Johnson wrote within the Times that if the safety legal guidelines had been pursued, “Britain would have no choice but to uphold our profound ties of history and friendship with the people of Hong Kong”.

He stated: “Today about 350,000 individuals maintain British Nationals (Overseas) passports and one other 2.5 million individuals can be eligible to apply for them. At current these passports enable for visa free entry for up to six months.

“If China imposes its national security law, the British government will change its immigration rules and allow any holder of these passports from Hong Kong to come to the UK for a renewable period of 12 months and be given further immigration rights including the right to work which would place them on the route to citizenship.”

He added: “This would amount to one of the biggest changes to our visa system in history. If it proves necessary Britain will take this step and take it willingly.”

In the Commons Raab appeared extra circumspect, saying: “We have said that we will allow the 300,000-plus passport holders, along with their dependants, to come to the UK in the way I described.”

It is just not recognized what number of of those eligible for a BNO passport would apply, however Raab stated within the occasion of a mass exodus he would hope the burden can be shared internationally.

The ambiguity within the UK authorities place concerning the exact extent of its offer to Hong Kong citizens, and the pathway to citizenship, could replicate variations inside the cupboard. It might additionally replicate a British need to depart China guessing concerning the potential scale of a British-enabled mind drain from Hong Kong, if Beijing seeks to suppress human rights within the territory.

Johnson additionally used his article to make a ultimate enchantment to China to rethink its actions, urging the leaders in Beijing to realise that with energy got here the necessity for magnanimity.

He wrote: “Britain doesn’t search to forestall China’s rise; quite the opposite we’ll work side-by-side on all the problems the place our pursuits converge, from commerce to local weather change. We desire a fashionable and mature relationship, primarily based on mutual respect and recognising China’s place on the earth.

“And it is precisely because we welcome China as a leading member of the world community that we expect it to abide by international agreements.”

Johnson’s article was welcomed as a “remarkable intervention” by Johnny Patterson, director of the human rights NGO Hong Kong Watch. He stated: “It is a watershed second in Sino-British relations. No sitting PM has made a press release as daring as this on Hong Kong because the handover.

“It reflects two things, first the severity of the situation on the ground, and second the fact that the British government genuinely, and rightly, feel a sense of duty to citizens of Hong Kong and are going to do all they can to stop them becoming the collateral damage of escalating geopolitical tensions.”