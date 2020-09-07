Boris Johnson keeps Brussels guessing on no-deal intentions

Boris Johnson set the scene for a tense round of Brexit trade negotiations with the EU this week by declaring that no deal would be “a good outcome”, and confirming plans to undermine Britain’s existing exit treaty with Brussels.

The omens for a trade deal, as EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier prepared to head for London on the Eurostar on Tuesday, were hardly propitious. As if anyone had missed the tough message, Mr Johnson wrote to Conservative supporters vowing: “I will not back down.”

The Financial Times’s revelation that Mr Johnson is proposing a British law to override sections of last October’s exit treaty relating to Northern Ireland — an international agreement — has prompted some to conclude that an acrimonious separation when the Brexit transition period ends on December 31 is now likely.

“I’d put a deal at no higher than 40 per cent,” said one former cabinet minister, ahead of the eighth formal round of trade talks. Others in the Johnson inner circle say the chances of Britain leaving the EU with a free trade agreement are lower than that.

From Westminster to Brussels, a view has taken hold in some quarters that Mr Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings — architect of the 2016 Vote Leave campaign — is masterminding a strategy from his new…