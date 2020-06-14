Our primary minister clearly has a lot in the plate currently but I actually couldn’t aid feeling he previously overlooked current evidence together with his claims that will “we cannot now try to edit or censor our past” and “we cannot pretend to have a different history.” Anyone who has study two history books about the exact same topic understands there are two sides to every story, which usually is exactly that point being made inside the guard racial agreement.

One only offers to take into account the varying accounts regarding events encircling a certain journey to Durham and the belated enhancing of blog articles to note that having diverse histories and editing the past are practices that will both continue to be alive and well in the present day.

Sarah Wood

Scotland

A Cummings conspiracy?

One miracles at just the amount of ways the government may muck on just about every entrance. Delaying lockdown, inadequate materials of PPE and ventilators, decisions to release hospital patients carrying Covid-19 in to care domiciles, incompetence over testing, incompetence over track and trace – all while boasting that all those cock-ups are “world beating”. That set me thinking about the structure, personalities and glaring inadequacies of those decision makers. At the centre of all this mayhem is, of course, Dominic Cummings, and being of a fanciful turn of mind I wondered, “What if …? What if all of this chaos was a cunning plan?”





Dominic Cummings spent three years in Russia from 1994 to 1997. What if, then, Cummings is the ultimate Manchurian candidate? What if Russia’s plan was to weaken the west through destroying the economy of 1 of its main critics and leader of western opinion, Britain, and hopefully, weaken Europe in this? What better way than Brexit?

It is definitely believed that Russian interference helped in swinging the referendum and, if my fanciful tale holds together, their man is at the centre. The right-wing Tories, so grateful to him, simply take him to their bosoms and hence he sits at the centre of most the ensuing chaos. He manipulates Boris Johnson not merely into the prime ministerial role but as a consequence, includes a grateful and unwitting ally, clearly so dependent upon Cummings that he can’t allow him to be sacked, whatever the embarrassment.

Perhaps John le Carre could do my tale proper justice, over time.

Kate Hall

Leeds

Losing his grip

I read John Rentoul’s column about the unfathomable effect of Dominic Cummings on Boris Johnson and his divisive tactics of “divide and rule” in this rigidly controlled government, where raising doubts or criticism should be akin to political exile. This has led to the parting of the ways with Tim Montgomerie, who paints a graphic picture of Cummings as a despotic individual who won’t brook opposition or even presumably reasoned debate.

This is concerning because no adviser needs to have that much influence over the prime minister, specially in these dire and tragic times. If Cummings has been advising Johnson about how to handle this public health crisis, he hasn’t made a lot of a fist of it thus far, so perhaps his iron hold is losing traction.

Judith A Daniels

Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Not censorship to remove statues of racists

It is not “editing our past”, as Boris Johnson puts it, to rid ourselves of statues of racists. A statue is simply a celebratory symbol; it doesn’t somehow represent history – not even remotely!

History contains many wicked people who are well known across the world. Those wicked people don’t need figurines to warn the general public to their own existence; they’re known and understood no matter. It is education that will enlightens individuals to history. The proven fact that losing figurines is a bit like to misplacing our extremely history is frankly laughable. It is, not, however, in the least little bit surprising to hear these kinds of nonsense getting spouted, since our primary minister is hardly the facts guy but, somewhat, a populist egotist without having regard in any way for the truth.

Sebastian Monblat

Sutton, London

Where does it finish?

Where does the removal of figurines end? A lot of our traditional buildings had been built about money coming from slavery. Do they acquire removed as well? Or acquire demolished?

We could believe if Winston Churchill has not been prime ressortchef (umgangssprachlich) during the Second World War, the UK could have become a Nazi state. It is atrocious that his / her statue continues to be covered to prevent harm.

Juliet Davis

Address supplied

Johnson is getting ridiculous

The position regarding Boris Johnson is obviously ridiculous. Is it to lie about their history that the Germans don’t have figurines of Hitler on their roads? It is about period we had a good think about who adorns our villages and this shouldn’t become simply because in one point they were strong. No 1 is lying down; we’re not wishing to celebrate specific aspects of our own history. Sounds sensible to me.

Howard Pilott

Address supplied