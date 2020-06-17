Boris Johnson in car crash outside Parliament

The Prime Minister has been involved in a car crash outside Parliament.

Boris Johnson was said to be in a car leaving the gates of the Palace of Westminster and onto Parliament Square in Westminster when a protester ran out into the road to attack the Prime Minister’s convoy.

The driver of the car was seen to hit the brakes suddenly to avoid the demonstrator, causing the security detail in a Range Rover following behind to crash into the back of the first vehicle.

Both cars left the scene quickly with a visible dent in the back of the Prime Minister’s Jaguar.

The moment was captured by anti-Brexit demonstrator Steve Bray.