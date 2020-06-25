Boris Johnson has ‘full confidence’ in beleaguered Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick, Downing Street says

Boris Johnson is coming beneath growing stress over his determination to face by a cupboard minister embroiled in a “cash for favours” row, with Labour chief Keir Starmer saying the prime minister’s response referred to as his judgement into query.

The remark got here as Mr Johnson’s official spokesman mentioned the PM continued to have “full confidence” in housing secretary Robert Jenrick, who’s combating for his job after explosive paperwork revealed he rushed by way of a call on a contentious £1bn housing growth involving a Tory donor.

Documents launched final evening confirmed that officers in his division mentioned he was “insistent” that the Westferry Printworks undertaking in east London be permitted earlier than a brand new levy added hundreds of thousands to the associated fee for developer Richard Desmond’s firm. Mr Jenrick later accepted that his approval – overturning the selections of the native council and planning inspector – was illegal.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

The paperwork additionally revealed that the pair exchanged texts after assembly at a Conservative Party fundraiser in November, the place Mr Desmond, a former media mogul, lobbied the housing secretary over the undertaking.

Starmer mentioned the row had forged doubt over the prime minister’s judgement and referred to as for an investigation by cupboard secretary Sir Mark Sedwill, the federal government’s high civil servant.

Watch extra

But Downing Street insisted that Mr Johnson regarded the case as “closed”.

The PM’s spokesman mentioned Mr Johnson had spoken with Jenrick “in recent days” however refused to disclose whether or not the pair had mentioned the Westferry case, saying solely: “No-one in No 10 has discussed this appeal with Mr Desmond or the applicant. No 10 had no involvement in the Secretary of State’s decision.”

Starmer advised the BBC: “I believe it has now received to the stage the place the prime minister’s judgment is in concern. He says the matter is closed however it’s removed from closed.

“The newest disclosures present discrepancies. They present that Jenrick initiated conversations. So we have to see the complete disclosure. We need straight solutions on this.

“I believe the general public do. They can inform that one thing’s fallacious right here. Straight solutions, full disclosure, and an investigation by the cupboard secretary.

Asked if Mr Jenrick ought to stay in publish, Sir Keir mentioned: “Well, let’s have the complete disclosure. Let’s have these full solutions.

The newest information on Brexit, politics and past direct to your inbox

“Let the cupboard secretary have a look at it. But the concept the general public do not know there’s one thing fallacious right here I believe is fake.”

Mr Johnson’s spokesman mentioned: “The housing secretary has set out his account in public and parliament, together with publishing the related documentation. He has additionally written to the chair of the choose committee outlining the timeline of occasions and the rationale for the choice.

“As the cabinet secretary wrote, in the light of this account, the prime minister considers this matter closed.”

Mr Jenrick overruled the native authority and the planning inspector to approve the scheme for 1,500 properties in January.

left Created with Sketch.



proper Created with Sketch.



1/50 24 June 2020 People benefit from the scorching climate on Margate seashore Reuters 2/50 23 June 2020 Tony Bennett the proprietor of The Devereux pub in Temple, London. Pub and hospitality bosses have cheered the Government’s proposals to permit clients by way of their doorways once more on July Four as “a welcome relief”. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday June 23, 2020. Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentioned on Tuesday that pubs, eating places and cinemas will be capable to reopen from July 4, with “one metre-plus” distancing measures in place PA 3/50 22 June 2020 Police forensics officers perform a search close to Forbury Gardens, in Reading city centre, the scene of a a number of stabbing assault which passed off at round 7pm on Saturday, leaving three folks useless and one other three severely injured PA 4/50 21 June 2020 Soccer Football – Premier League – Everton v Liverpool – Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain – June 21, 2020 Children play soccer outdoors the stadium earlier than the match, as play resumes behind closed doorways following the outbreak of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) Action Images through Reuters 5/50 20 June 2020 Arsenal’s midfielder Nicolas Pepe kneels earlier than the Premier League match in opposition to Brighton and Hove Albion on the American Express Community Stadium in southern England AFP through Getty 6/50 19 June 2020 Bianca Walkden throughout a coaching session on the National Taekwondo Centre in Manchester PA 7/50 18 June 2020 French President Emmanuel Macron gestures about social distancing alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he arrives at Downing Street for a gathering. Macron additionally visited London to commemorate the 80th anniversary of former French president Charles de Gaulle’s attraction to French folks to withstand the Nazi occupation throughout World War II AFP/Getty 8/50 17 June 2020 Players kneel, in addition to, having ‘Black Lives Matter’ in place of names on their shirts previous to the beginning of the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Sheffield United at Villa Park in Birmingham. The league resumed after its three-month suspension due to coronavirus AP 9/50 16 June 2020 Motakhayyel ridden by Jim Crowley, proper, wins the Buckingham Palace Handicap throughout day considered one of Royal Ascot. This yr, the flat racing’s largest assembly, is behind closed doorways because of the coronavirus outbreak PA 10/50 15 June 2020 Queues type at Primark on the Rushden Lakes procuring complicated after the federal government relaxed coronavirus lockdown legal guidelines considerably, permitting zoos, safari parks and non-essential retailers to open to guests Getty 11/50 14 June 2020 A person kneels at a commemoration to mark the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower hearth in London. The hearth claimed 72 lives on 14 June 2017 PA 12/50 13 June 2020 Protesters confront police in Whitehall close to Parliament Square, throughout a protest by the Democratic Football Lads Alliance PA 13/50 12 June 2020 A Black Lives Matter supporter sings to crowds who marched along with her in entrance of the National Gallery in Trafalgar Square in London. The demise of an African American man, George Floyd, whereas in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests throughout the United States, in addition to demonstrations of solidarity in many nations world wide Getty 14/50 11 June 2020 Scouts present their assist on the Lord Baden-Powell statue in Poole. The statue of Robert Baden-Powell on Poole Quay is to be positioned in “safe storage” following considerations about his racial views Getty 15/50 10 June 2020 Social distancing markers across the penguin enclosure at London Zoo. Staff have been getting ready and at the moment are prepared for reopening subsequent week with new signage, one-way trails for guests to comply with, and additional handwashing and sanitiser stations in place PA 16/50 9 June 2020 Protestors maintain placards and shout slogans throughout throughout a protest referred to as by the Rhodes Must Fall marketing campaign calling for the elimination of the statue of British imperialist Cecil John Rhodes outdoors Oriel College, on the University of Oxford AFP through Getty 17/50 8 June 2020 Hermione Wilson helps to put in a brand new paintings at Jupiter Artland, Edinburgh, created as a tribute to the NHS titled “A Thousand Thank Yous” initially devised by the late Allan Kaprow which consists of vibrant painted messages on cardboard and has been directed remotely by London-based artist Peter Liversidge PA 18/50 7 June 2020 The Edward Colston statue has been pulled down by Black Lives Matter protesters in Bristol. Colston was a 17th century slave dealer who has quite a few landmarks named after him in Bristol SWNS 19/50 6 June 2020 Children pose for his or her household in entrance of discarded placards fastened on a wall in Piccadilly Gardens after a Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Manchester. The demise of an African-American man, George Floyd, whereas in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests throughout the United States, in addition to demonstrations of solidarity in many nations world wide Getty 20/50 5 June 2020 Protesters kneel in Trafalgar Square throughout a Black Lives Matter demonstration in London, England. The demise of an African-American man, George Floyd, whereas in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests throughout the United States, in addition to demonstrations of solidarity in many nations world wide Getty 21/50 4 June 2020 Protestors march from Windsor Castle in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter motion Getty 22/50 3 June 2020 People carrying face masks maintain banners in Hyde Park throughout a Black Lives Matter protest following the demise of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis Reuters 23/50 2 June 2020 Street artist Nath Murdoch touches up his anti-racism mural in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PA 24/50 1 June 2020 Customers socially distance themselves as they queue to enter Ikea in Warrington. The retailer opening noticed massive queues of individuals and site visitors on adjoining roads because it reopened after the lockdown. The furnishings and housewares chain reopened its shops throughout England and Northern Ireland topic to a number of restrictions, conserving its eating places closed and asking clients to buy alone Getty 25/50 31 May 2020 A person carrying a protecting face masks kneels in entrance of cops throughout a protest in opposition to the demise in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd close to the U.S. Embassy, London, Britai Reuters 26/50 30 May 2020 Visitors at Grassholme Reservoir in Lunedale, Co Durham are in a position to cross an historical packhorse bridge as work on the dam wall means water ranges have dropped signifcantly to disclose this monument of the pas UK 27/50 29 May 2020 British Tennis participant Maia Lumsden in motion at Bridge of Allan Tennis Club. People can meet household and associates outdoor and play sports activities equivalent to golf and tennis once more because the nation is transferring into section one of many Scottish Government’s plan for progressively lifting lockdown PA 28/50 28 May 2020 A police frogman, searches for a weapon in Abington Lake in in Northampton Getty 29/50 27 May 2020 Prime Minister Boris Johnson seems earlier than the Liaison Committee through Zoom from the cupboard room at 10 Downing Street, amid the coronavirus 10 Downing Street/Reuters 30/50 26 May 2020 Members of the general public calm down on the seashore at Botany Bay in Margate Getty 31/50 25 May 2020 Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, makes a press release inside 10 Downing Street, London, over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions AP 32/50 24 May 2020 A demonstrator holds an indication studying ‘Why are you above the legislation?’ outdoors the home of Dominic Cummings in London, following allegations Cummings broke coronavirus lockdown guidelines by travelling throughout the nation Reuters 33/50 23 May 2020 People take a stroll close to Durdle Door as cows graze in Lulworth Reuters 34/50 22 May 2020 Waves break onto a wall at Brighton seashore Reuters 35/50 21 May 2020 Cafe proprietor Francini Osorio serves clients in a trial section throughout the coronavirus lockdown. Osorio has put in an air air purifier and 35 clear bathe curtains, which can divide clients and tables, in the Francini Cafe De Colombia, Worcester, prepared for the re-opening of his enterprise as lockdown restrictions are eased PA 36/50 20 May 2020 People at Bournemouth seashore in Dorset, as folks flock to parks and seashores with lockdown measures eased. The Met Office has predicted the most popular day of the yr PA 37/50 19 May 2020 A canine jumps into the water as households calm down at a Lido in London AP 38/50 18 May 2020 A fan celebrates outdoors Celtic Park after Celtic had been topped champions of the Scottish Premiership. Hearts had been additionally relegated after a call was made to conclude the season with rapid impact PA 39/50 17 May 2020 People on Brighton seashore after the introduction of measures to convey the nation out of lockdown PA 40/50 16 May 2020 Police lead away Piers Corbyn, brother of former Labour chief Jeremy Corbyn, as protesters collect in breach of lockdown guidelines in Hyde Park in London after the introduction of measures to convey the nation out of lockdown. PA 41/50 15 May 2020 Estonian freelance ballet dancer and choreographer, Eve Mutso performs her every day health routine close to her dwelling in Glasgow, Scotland Getty 42/50 14 May 2020 Senior cost nurse Jan Ferguson views paintings “Theatre of Dott’s” by Kate Ive, impressed by Professor Norman Dott and his neurosurgery theatres on the Western General from 1960-2019. It is considered one of a lot of artworks which sit on the partitions of NHS Lothians’ Department of Clinical Neurosciences (DCN) which has been transferred right into a purpose-built new dwelling on the Little France campus in Edinburgh PA 43/50 13 May 2020 Team GB’s karate athlete Jordan Thomas trains outdoors his condominium in Manchester Reuters 44/50 12 May 2020 Nurses from central London hospitals protest on worldwide nurses day concerning the power underfunding of the NHS and different points surrounding the well being service outdoors the gates of Downing Street, London PA 45/50 11 May 2020 Waves crash at Tynemouth pier on the North East coast PA 46/50 10 May 2020 A girl passes avenue artwork and a poster in East London Reuters 47/50 9 May 2020 Police patrol the seashore in Brighton Getty 48/50 8 May 2020 The British Royal Air Force Red Arrows conduct a fly previous over the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in London to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE Day) in Britain MOD/Reuters 49/50 7 May 2020 Team GB sailor Eilidh McIntyre throughout a coaching session at her dwelling in Portsmouth Reuters 50/50 6 May 2020 Labour Party chief Keir Starmer listens to Prime Minister Boris Johnson talking throughout PMQs UK Parliament/AFP/Getty

1/50 24 June 2020 People benefit from the scorching climate on Margate seashore Reuters 2/50 23 June 2020 Tony Bennett the proprietor of The Devereux pub in Temple, London. Pub and hospitality bosses have cheered the Government’s proposals to permit clients by way of their doorways once more on July Four as “a welcome relief”. PA Photo. Picture date: Tuesday June 23, 2020. Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentioned on Tuesday that pubs, eating places and cinemas will be capable to reopen from July 4, with “one metre-plus” distancing measures in place PA 3/50 22 June 2020 Police forensics officers perform a search close to Forbury Gardens, in Reading city centre, the scene of a a number of stabbing assault which passed off at round 7pm on Saturday, leaving three folks useless and one other three severely injured PA 4/50 21 June 2020 Soccer Football – Premier League – Everton v Liverpool – Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain – June 21, 2020 Children play soccer outdoors the stadium earlier than the match, as play resumes behind closed doorways following the outbreak of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) Action Images through Reuters

5/50 20 June 2020 Arsenal’s midfielder Nicolas Pepe kneels earlier than the Premier League match in opposition to Brighton and Hove Albion on the American Express Community Stadium in southern England AFP through Getty 6/50 19 June 2020 Bianca Walkden throughout a coaching session on the National Taekwondo Centre in Manchester PA 7/50 18 June 2020 French President Emmanuel Macron gestures about social distancing alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he arrives at Downing Street for a gathering. Macron additionally visited London to commemorate the 80th anniversary of former French president Charles de Gaulle’s attraction to French folks to withstand the Nazi occupation throughout World War II AFP/Getty 8/50 17 June 2020 Players kneel, in addition to, having ‘Black Lives Matter’ in place of names on their shirts previous to the beginning of the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Sheffield United at Villa Park in Birmingham. The league resumed after its three-month suspension due to coronavirus AP

9/50 16 June 2020 Motakhayyel ridden by Jim Crowley, proper, wins the Buckingham Palace Handicap throughout day considered one of Royal Ascot. This yr, the flat racing’s largest assembly, is behind closed doorways because of the coronavirus outbreak PA 10/50 15 June 2020 Queues type at Primark on the Rushden Lakes procuring complicated after the federal government relaxed coronavirus lockdown legal guidelines considerably, permitting zoos, safari parks and non-essential retailers to open to guests Getty 11/50 14 June 2020 A person kneels at a commemoration to mark the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower hearth in London. The hearth claimed 72 lives on 14 June 2017 PA 12/50 13 June 2020 Protesters confront police in Whitehall close to Parliament Square, throughout a protest by the Democratic Football Lads Alliance PA

13/50 12 June 2020 A Black Lives Matter supporter sings to crowds who marched along with her in entrance of the National Gallery in Trafalgar Square in London. The demise of an African American man, George Floyd, whereas in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests throughout the United States, in addition to demonstrations of solidarity in many nations world wide Getty 14/50 11 June 2020 Scouts present their assist on the Lord Baden-Powell statue in Poole. The statue of Robert Baden-Powell on Poole Quay is to be positioned in “safe storage” following considerations about his racial views Getty 15/50 10 June 2020 Social distancing markers across the penguin enclosure at London Zoo. Staff have been getting ready and at the moment are prepared for reopening subsequent week with new signage, one-way trails for guests to comply with, and additional handwashing and sanitiser stations in place PA 16/50 9 June 2020 Protestors maintain placards and shout slogans throughout throughout a protest referred to as by the Rhodes Must Fall marketing campaign calling for the elimination of the statue of British imperialist Cecil John Rhodes outdoors Oriel College, on the University of Oxford AFP through Getty

17/50 8 June 2020 Hermione Wilson helps to put in a brand new paintings at Jupiter Artland, Edinburgh, created as a tribute to the NHS titled “A Thousand Thank Yous” initially devised by the late Allan Kaprow which consists of vibrant painted messages on cardboard and has been directed remotely by London-based artist Peter Liversidge PA 18/50 7 June 2020 The Edward Colston statue has been pulled down by Black Lives Matter protesters in Bristol. Colston was a 17th century slave dealer who has quite a few landmarks named after him in Bristol SWNS 19/50 6 June 2020 Children pose for his or her household in entrance of discarded placards fastened on a wall in Piccadilly Gardens after a Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Manchester. The demise of an African-American man, George Floyd, whereas in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests throughout the United States, in addition to demonstrations of solidarity in many nations world wide Getty 20/50 5 June 2020 Protesters kneel in Trafalgar Square throughout a Black Lives Matter demonstration in London, England. The demise of an African-American man, George Floyd, whereas in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests throughout the United States, in addition to demonstrations of solidarity in many nations world wide Getty

21/50 4 June 2020 Protestors march from Windsor Castle in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter motion Getty 22/50 3 June 2020 People carrying face masks maintain banners in Hyde Park throughout a Black Lives Matter protest following the demise of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis Reuters 23/50 2 June 2020 Street artist Nath Murdoch touches up his anti-racism mural in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PA 24/50 1 June 2020 Customers socially distance themselves as they queue to enter Ikea in Warrington. The retailer opening noticed massive queues of individuals and site visitors on adjoining roads because it reopened after the lockdown. The furnishings and housewares chain reopened its shops throughout England and Northern Ireland topic to a number of restrictions, conserving its eating places closed and asking clients to buy alone Getty

25/50 31 May 2020 A person carrying a protecting face masks kneels in entrance of cops throughout a protest in opposition to the demise in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd close to the U.S. Embassy, London, Britai Reuters 26/50 30 May 2020 Visitors at Grassholme Reservoir in Lunedale, Co Durham are in a position to cross an historical packhorse bridge as work on the dam wall means water ranges have dropped signifcantly to disclose this monument of the pas UK 27/50 29 May 2020 British Tennis participant Maia Lumsden in motion at Bridge of Allan Tennis Club. People can meet household and associates outdoor and play sports activities equivalent to golf and tennis once more because the nation is transferring into section one of many Scottish Government’s plan for progressively lifting lockdown PA 28/50 28 May 2020 A police frogman, searches for a weapon in Abington Lake in in Northampton Getty

29/50 27 May 2020 Prime Minister Boris Johnson seems earlier than the Liaison Committee through Zoom from the cupboard room at 10 Downing Street, amid the coronavirus 10 Downing Street/Reuters 30/50 26 May 2020 Members of the general public calm down on the seashore at Botany Bay in Margate Getty 31/50 25 May 2020 Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, makes a press release inside 10 Downing Street, London, over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions AP 32/50 24 May 2020 A demonstrator holds an indication studying ‘Why are you above the legislation?’ outdoors the home of Dominic Cummings in London, following allegations Cummings broke coronavirus lockdown guidelines by travelling throughout the nation Reuters

33/50 23 May 2020 People take a stroll close to Durdle Door as cows graze in Lulworth Reuters 34/50 22 May 2020 Waves break onto a wall at Brighton seashore Reuters 35/50 21 May 2020 Cafe proprietor Francini Osorio serves clients in a trial section throughout the coronavirus lockdown. Osorio has put in an air air purifier and 35 clear bathe curtains, which can divide clients and tables, in the Francini Cafe De Colombia, Worcester, prepared for the re-opening of his enterprise as lockdown restrictions are eased PA 36/50 20 May 2020 People at Bournemouth seashore in Dorset, as folks flock to parks and seashores with lockdown measures eased. The Met Office has predicted the most popular day of the yr PA

37/50 19 May 2020 A canine jumps into the water as households calm down at a Lido in London AP 38/50 18 May 2020 A fan celebrates outdoors Celtic Park after Celtic had been topped champions of the Scottish Premiership. Hearts had been additionally relegated after a call was made to conclude the season with rapid impact PA 39/50 17 May 2020 People on Brighton seashore after the introduction of measures to convey the nation out of lockdown PA 40/50 16 May 2020 Police lead away Piers Corbyn, brother of former Labour chief Jeremy Corbyn, as protesters collect in breach of lockdown guidelines in Hyde Park in London after the introduction of measures to convey the nation out of lockdown. PA

41/50 15 May 2020 Estonian freelance ballet dancer and choreographer, Eve Mutso performs her every day health routine close to her dwelling in Glasgow, Scotland Getty 42/50 14 May 2020 Senior cost nurse Jan Ferguson views paintings “Theatre of Dott’s” by Kate Ive, impressed by Professor Norman Dott and his neurosurgery theatres on the Western General from 1960-2019. It is considered one of a lot of artworks which sit on the partitions of NHS Lothians’ Department of Clinical Neurosciences (DCN) which has been transferred right into a purpose-built new dwelling on the Little France campus in Edinburgh PA 43/50 13 May 2020 Team GB’s karate athlete Jordan Thomas trains outdoors his condominium in Manchester Reuters 44/50 12 May 2020 Nurses from central London hospitals protest on worldwide nurses day concerning the power underfunding of the NHS and different points surrounding the well being service outdoors the gates of Downing Street, London PA

45/50 11 May 2020 Waves crash at Tynemouth pier on the North East coast PA 46/50 10 May 2020 A girl passes avenue artwork and a poster in East London Reuters 47/50 9 May 2020 Police patrol the seashore in Brighton Getty 48/50 8 May 2020 The British Royal Air Force Red Arrows conduct a fly previous over the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in London to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE Day) in Britain MOD/Reuters

49/50 7 May 2020 Team GB sailor Eilidh McIntyre throughout a coaching session at her dwelling in Portsmouth Reuters 50/50 6 May 2020 Labour Party chief Keir Starmer listens to Prime Minister Boris Johnson talking throughout PMQs UK Parliament/AFP/Getty

However he later needed to reverse the choice after admitting it was “unlawful” because of “apparent bias”.

Labour claims the transfer to rubber-stamp the undertaking earlier than Tower Hamlets Council’s group infrastructure levy (CIL) got here into pressure would have saved Mr Desmond’s Northern and Shell firm as much as £50 million.

Business minister Nadhim Zahawi defended his Tory colleague, saying the recent paperwork proved there was no overt affect exerted by Mr Desmond.

Challenged on why Tory voters in Doncaster or Ashfield didn’t have comparable sorts of entry to authorities because the billionaire, Mr Zahawi replied: “If people go to a fundraiser in their local area in Doncaster for the Conservative Party they’d be sitting next to MPs and other people in their local authority, and can interact with different parts of the authority.”