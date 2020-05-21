Boris Johnson drops NHS fee for migrant healthcare workers in humiliating U-turn 24 hours after defending policy

Boris Johnson has ordered the elimination of the NHS migrant surcharge from well being and care workers, in a humiliating U-turn a day after telling the House of Commons it might keep.

The climbdown got here amid intense stress on the prime minister over the cost, branded “immoral and monstrous” by former Conservative chairman Chris Patten.

The Royal College of Nursing demanded its elimination after revealing that UK nursing workers born abroad must work for an entire month to repay the fee when it rises from the present £400 to £624 for adults and £470 for youngsters in October.





Just 24 hours earlier than his climbdown, Mr Johnson advised MPs that imposing the immigration well being surcharge on foreign-born NHS workers was “the right way forward”.

Facing calls for to ditch the cost from Labour chief Keir Starmer at prime minister’s questions on Wednesday, the PM insisted he understood the difficulties confronted by overseas NHS workers, together with those that “frankly, saved my life” when he was in intensive care with coronavirus.

But he mentioned the cost raises £900 million a yr for the NHS which it might be troublesome to search out from different sources.

Two senior Tory backbenchers spoke out in opposition to his refusal to drop the fee, with veteran MP Sir Roger Gale warning that failure to take action could be “mean-spirited, doctrinaire and petty” and choose committee chair William Wragg calling for “generosity of spirit” on the problem.

And on Thursday, a 10 Downing Street spokesman introduced the shock U-turn, saying: “The PM has requested the Home Office and the Department for Health and Social Care to take away NHS and care workers from the NHS surcharge as quickly as doable.

“Work by officers is now underway on how one can implement the change and full particulars will likely be introduced in the approaching days.

“As the PM mentioned in the House of Commons, he has been desirous about this an excellent deal.

“He been a private beneficiary of carers from overseas and understands the difficulties confronted by our superb NHS workers.

“The purpose of the NHS surcharge is to benefit the NHS, help to care for the sick and save lives. NHS and care workers from abroad who are granted visas are doing this already by the fantastic contribution which they make.”

