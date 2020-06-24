Boris Johnson confronted over claim no country has working coronavirus app – after 12m downloads in Germany

Boris Johnson has been confronted over his claim that no country has a working contact-tracing app, after 12m downloads were made in Germany.

Keir Starmer ridiculed the prime minister for denying the UK was left in the slow lane – after his plans for an app were abandoned – telling him Berlin’s was in operation on 15 June.

“Other countries are ahead of us. When are we going to have a working app?” the Labour leader demanded to know.

Download the newest Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

Mr Johnson provoked astonishment on Tuesday when he claimed no other country had stolen a march with the technology.

More follows…