Boris Johnson backs Dominic Cummings in face of Tory calls for chief aide to resign | Politics

Boris Johnson has pledged his full assist for Dominic Cummings over a visit to a distant household dwelling throughout the peak of the lockdown, utilizing a Downing Street press convention to insist his chief adviser “acted responsibly, legally and with integrity”.

Facing intense strain to clarify why Cummings appeared to have flouted lockdown guidelines by driving greater than 260 miles to his mother and father’ property in Durham along with his spouse and younger son after his spouse turned in poor health, the prime minister mentioned Cummings had merely been making an attempt to preserve his household secure.

“I have had extensive face-to-face conversations with Dominic Cummings and I have concluded that in travelling to find the right kind of childcare, at the moment when both he and his wife were about to be incapacitated by coronavirus – and when he had no alternative – I think he followed the instincts of every father and every parent,” Johnson mentioned. “And I do not mark him down for that.”

Calling some of the allegations towards Cummings “palpably false” – however not saying which – Johnson continued: “I believe that in every respect he has acted responsibly, legally and with integrity, and with the overriding aim to stopping the spread of the virus and saving lives.”

Johnson usually appeared to battle, nonetheless, when requested about Cummings’s actions, with nearly each query devoted to the topic.

He ignored half of a query which requested whether or not it was true that Cummings had been noticed in Barnard Castle, about 30 miles from Durham, throughout the interval coinciding along with his lockdown. He additionally mentioned Cummings’s actions didn’t indicate a loosening of restrictions.

The prime minister insisted that Cummings’s journey was in line with restrictions on motion in place on the time, and that individuals may use their very own discretion in comparable circumstances.

“Looking at the very severe childcare difficulties that presented themselves to Dominic Cummings and his family, I think that what they did was totally understandable,” he mentioned. “He found those needs where they could best be served, best be delivered and yes that did involve travel.”

“As far as I can see, he stuck to the rules and he acted legally and responsibly with the sole objective of avoiding such contact as would spread the virus. His objective was to stop the spread of the virus and he behaved in such a way as to do that.”

His feedback prompted condemnation from opposition MPs. Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat interim chief, mentioned the general public can be “astonished and angry at how the prime minister is now bending the rules for his closest aide”.

“By failing to act, the prime minister undermines his own authority to lead the country through this appalling crisis, bringing his own judgement into question,” he mentioned.

Lisa Nandy, the shadow international secretary, tweeted that Johnson “said Cummings was following his instincts, the rest of the country was following the rules. Where does that leave us if everyone now is to follow their instincts?”









Dominic Cummings leaves his north London dwelling on Sunday morning. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA



Such a vehement and strong present of assist for his highly effective adviser places Johnson on a collision course with growing numbers of Conservative backbenchers, who’ve mentioned Cummings’s actions risked shedding public assist for lockdown measures.

MPs together with the previous minister and 1922 Committee member, Steve Baker, and the chair of the Northern Ireland choose committee, Simon Hoare, mentioned Cummings ought to step apart to cease additional harm to the federal government.

Hoare mentioned: “With the harm Mr Cummings is doing to the federal government’s status he should take into account his place. Lockdown has had its challenges for everybody.

“It’s his cavalier ‘I don’t care; I’m cleverer than you’ tone that infuriates people. He is now wounding the PM/Govt & I don’t like that,” he wrote on Twitter.

Roger Gale, the MP for North Thanet, joined the refrain of Tory backbenchers calling for Cummings to resign.

He tweeted: “While as a father and as a grandfather I fully appreciate Mr Cummings’s desire to protect his child, there cannot be one law for the prime minister’s staff and another for everyone else.”