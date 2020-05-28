Boris Johnson announces groups of six can meet outside from Monday

If you wish to obtain twice-daily briefings like this by e-mail, sign up to the Front Page newsletter here. For two-minute audio updates, attempt The Briefing – on podcasts, sensible audio system and WhatsApp.

Groups of six to be allowed to meet outside subsequent week



Boris Johnson has introduced the subsequent part of the easing of the UK’s lockdown, permitting groups of six individuals to meet in public locations or gardens from Monday. Outlining that the Government’s 5 checks for relieving the lockdown have been met, the Prime Minister mentioned “for many people this will be a long awaited and joyful moment” however he warned that “all the steps we have taken and will take are conditional on all the data and scientific advice”. He added: “I have to warn you there will be further local outbreaks” and the Government will “put on the brakes where required and, if necessary, we will reimpose measures”. Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance warned the ‘R’ quantity may be close to one in some areas of the UK. Friends and households is not going to but be allowed into one another’s houses and must keep social distancing guidelines. Our politics liveblog has the latest details and reaction.

Meanwhile, Durham Police have concluded Dominic Cummings might have broken lockdown rules when he made a 50-mile journey to Barnard Castle. However, the pressure mentioned it might not be taking any additional motion towards the Prime Minister’s chief aide over his journey on Easter Sunday along with his spouse and four-year-old son. Read on for details. Meanwhile, Newsnight host Emily Maitlis mentioned she has been “overwhelmed” by assist from viewers as she revealed it was her decision to not seem on the present which aired after the row over her opening monologue on Mr Cummings the earlier night time. Many Telegraph readers were not forgiving of her comments, which the BBC mentioned fell brief of its impartiality requirements, with one calling it “an Orwellian atrocity”.

Wave of issues after launch of NHS Test and Trace

The new NHS Test and Trace system has been plagued by problems with its launch right this moment as tracers struggled to log in to work and it emerged the scheme is not going to be absolutely operational till the tip of June. There are additionally considerations the NHS will store harvested health data on hundreds of thousands of individuals for as much as 20 years. It additionally emerged only one third of people concerned within the UK’s first contact tracing scheme – a precursor to right this moment’s system – agreed to self-isolate. Lawyers are warning it may result in a wave of employment tribunals if bosses ask employees to disregard isolation steerage. It comes as one other 37,837 have died from Covid-19 within the UK, taking the official loss of life toll to 377. Yet regardless of an general nationwide decline, some areas in England and Wales have but to see their deaths peak in line with a Telegraph evaluation. Click here to search where you live.

Exclusive: Premier League to renew on June 17

The Premier League will restart on June 17 with two essential midweek fixtures earlier than a full spherical of matches on the weekend of June 20. The Telegraph can reveal the primary video games following a three-month postponement as a result of coronavirus pandemic might be Aston Villa at house to Sheffield United and Manchester City internet hosting Arsenal. The two matches are the “games in hand” which can take all 20 golf equipment as much as 29 video games performed with the remaining 90 fixtures scheduled in a frenetic six-week interval. Read on for details on TV slots and plans for the FA Cup.



At a look: More coronavirus headlines

Comment and evaluation

Business and cash briefing

Nissan saves UK plant | The future for Nissan’s Sunderland plant looks to be secure for years after the Japanese firm mentioned it should shut its Spanish manufacturing unit. Closing the Barcelona plant means the UK manufacturing unit will develop into Nissan’s European manufacturing hub. Read on for details.

Video: Protesters in clashes after George Floyd’s loss of life



Protesters clashed with riot police in Los Angeles in an outpouring of rage over the loss of life of a black man seen in a broadly circulated video gasping for breath as a white officer knelt on his neck. The video, taken by an onlooker to Monday night time, confirmed George Floyd mendacity face down and handcuffed, groaning for assist and repeatedly saying, “please, I can’t breathe,” earlier than rising immobile. Watch the fierce clashes.