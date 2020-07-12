Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak opt for staycations this summer

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are both set to shun foreign holidays this summer and instead favour ‘staycations’ in britain, sources suggest.

Britons are able to stay overnight in self-contained accommodation – including hotels and bed and breakfasts – along with campsites since coronavirus lockdown measures were eased on July 4.

And, in what appears to be a bid to enhance Britain’s hard-hit tourism industry, both the Prime Minister and the Chancellor will opt to spend their holidays in the home, reports suggest.

The move is defined to put pressure on other MPs to prevent travelling abroad as well – even though 67 countries were taken off the Foreign Office’s ‘non-essential travel’ list early in the day this month.

A source near to the PM told The Sunday Times: ‘He hasn’t had a lot of a chance to think of holidays, however it will definitely maintain the UK.’

Mr Johnson and Miss Symonds are said to be selecting where to go in the UK using their two-month-old son Wilfred in the coming weeks.

He features a variety of options, including the PM’s grace-and-favour homes Chevening and Chequers – where Miss Symonds isolated while pregnant during the pandemic – and his privately-owned farmhouse in Oxfordshire.

Mr Sunak features a selection of four potential properties to spend the summer in, which that he owns together with his wife Akshata Murthy.

These include a magnificent Georgian manor in North Yorkshire in addition to a £7million property in London.