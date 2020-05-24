Boris Johnson accused of ‘trashing’ scientific advice to defend Dominic Cummings

Boris Johnson has “trashed” all the advice he was offered on developing public depend on throughout the coronavirus lockdown in order to defend Dominic Cummings, a federal government consultant has actually whined.

Professor Stephen Reicher claimed the head of state’s four-square support of his leading assistant showed the federal government “doesn’t want to listen to advice”, in a collection of mad tweets adhering to Sunday evening’s coronavirus rundown.

Number 10 is dealing with telephone calls to release a questions right into insurance claims Mr Cummings damaged the federal government’s very own lockdown policies by leaving his residence as well as taking a trip to the north eastern previously this year. Conservative MPs have actually informed The Independent they are “livid” with the PM’s activities.





Download the brand-new Independent Premium application Sharing the complete tale, not simply the headings

Prof Reicher gets on the Independent Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviours (SPI-B) that feeds evaluation as well as advice to the researchers on the federal government’s emergency situation panel.

On Sunday night he tweeted: “I can state that in a couple of brief mins this evening, Boris Johnson has actually trashed all the advice we have actually offered on exactly how to develop depend on as well as safe and secure adherence to the procedures essential to control Covid-19”

In a 2nd tweet, he included: “Be open and honest, we said. Trashed. Respect the public, we said. Trashed Ensure equity, so everyone is treated the same, we said. Trashed. Be consistent we said. Trashed. Make clear ‘we are all in it together’. Trashed.”

The researcher claimed: “It is very hard to provide scientific advice to a government which doesn’t want to listen to science. I hope, however, that the public will read our papers and continue to make up for this bad government with their own good sense.”

Robert West, teacher of wellness psychology at University College London, claimed: “I am sorry to have to say that as another member of SPI-B I have to agree.”

Additional coverage by Press Association