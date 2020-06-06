Boris Becker has not ruled out a return to tennis coaching | Tennis News





German tennis nice Boris Becker says he has not ruled out a return to coaching.

Becker beforehand labored with reigning world No 1 Novak Djokovic. They loved a profitable spell collectively, with the Serb profitable six Grand Slam titles throughout that point.

After they parted methods, Becker was named by the German tennis federation as head of males’s tennis, a place he nonetheless holds.

As a coach of Novak Djokovic, I spent 25 to 30 weeks with him. I’ve a household and I’ve different skilled initiatives that I would like to handle. But I do not need to rule it out fully. Boris Becker

“I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of becoming a coach again,” the 52-year-old informed Eurosport Germany’s Vocal Athletes podcast. “In the present scenario, it is not doable as a result of I’m liable for the lads’s Team Germany.

“But nothing is everlasting. If there are gamers who curiosity me, who permit me to coach so and need to be open with me, then that is one thing I may undoubtedly think about.

The three-time Wimbledon champion mentioned he had an trustworthy dialog with Djokovic earlier than taking over the coaching function between the top of 2013 and 2016.

The dialogue passed off simply after Djokovic had misplaced the world No 1 rating to Britain’s Andy Murray.

“My promise to him was that I had to tell him open and honestly the truth,” Becker mentioned, including he informed the Serb, who stays a shut pal: “‘The reason why you might not be so good anymore is because you felt too good as number one, you didn’t improve. The other players like (Rafael) Nadal and (Roger) Federer have adjusted their game. I don’t like your positioning on the court, I don’t like your serve at all.’

“We had a lengthy dialog. He had already gained many Grand Slam titles and was an absolute famous person, however he wasn’t glad with himself and he looked for extra.”

