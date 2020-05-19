Boris Becker calls on young guns to dethrone Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic | Tennis News





ATP Tour winner Stefanos Tsitsipas is a part of the brand new technology of tennis

Boris Becker has known as on the brand new technology to arise and be counted of their quest to dethrone the likes of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

The prolonged tour lay-off may play into the arms of the subsequent technology of gamers, together with Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

But Federer, Djokovic and Nadal proceed to dominate the lads’s recreation with ‘The Big Three’ nonetheless on prime within the Grand Slam stakes.

I feel it is for the youthful technology to step up. Boris Becker

Becker mentioned: “Maybe 2021 will see the breakthrough of the young guns as a result of they are going to be a 12 months extra skilled, and the older gamers are one other 12 months older.

“I would like to see the top three still at their best, and being beaten. I don’t want the young generation to take over when the top three won’t play any more or are actually too old.

“I need to see a closing between a 22-year-old and a 33-year-old. That could be one of the best factor in tennis. I feel it is for the youthful technology to step up.”

