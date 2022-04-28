No motion was submitted to the court to extend the detention of Judge Boris Bakhshiyan of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Syunik Region. This was reported by the National Security Service Investigation Department in response to a written inquiry from Hetq.

Boris Bakhshiyan was arrested on February 7, 2022 for two months, after which his detention was extended for another month, ie until May 7.

According to Article 139 1 1 of the Criminal Procedure Code, “if it is necessary to extend the period of detention of the accused, the investigator and the prosecutor must submit a reasoned motion to the court no later than 10 days before the expiration of the period of detention.” In this case, it turns out that April 27 was the last day prescribed by law for the NSS to file a motion to extend the judge’s detention, which was not done.

This means that Bakhshiyan will be released on May 7, the day of his detention, after three months in detention.