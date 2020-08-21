Borg-Warner Trophy’s “little man” reflects sign of the times

The 5ft 4.75 in 110-pound Borg-Warner Trophy has actually been part of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” given that it was revealed at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 1936 and displays, in sterling silver, the deals with of every Indy 500 winner going back to the inaugural race in 1911.

The Trophy has actually for that reason progressed on a yearly basis as each winner’s similarity has actually been included, however one element that hasn’t altered– previously– is the look of “the little man on top of the trophy.” (Apparently he does not have a name).

Defending race winner Simon Pagenaud records a selfie with the recently decorated Borg-Warner Trophy Photo by: Steve Shunck

However, BorgWarner PR expert Steve Shunck, having actually invested the week at IMS engaging with motorists, track and Indy Vehicle Series workers and staff member all using masks, had a flash of motivation last Sunday night. He phoned his manager, Michelle Collins, the director of marketing and PR at BorgWarner Inc., and within 15mins she ‘d provided her seal of approval to including a facemask to the little silver man with the checkered flag.

“We are thrilled the Indianapolis 500 is finally here and so happy to be part of a number of great traditions surrounding the race,” said Collins. “To show the existing around the world circumstance and develop favorable awareness, we believed it …