Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Playstation 4

The Super Deluxe Edition includes the Season Pass and Deluxe bonus content in a Steelbook case.

Your vault hunter, your playstyle: Become one of four extraordinary Vault Hunters, each with unique abilities, playstyles, deep skill trees, and tons of personalization options

Lock & Loot: With bazillions of guns and gadgets, every fight is an opportunity to score new gear

New borderlands discover new worlds beyond Pandora, each featuring unique environments to explore and enemies to destroy

Quick & Seamless Co OP action play with anyone at any time online or in split screen co-op, regardless of your level or mission progress