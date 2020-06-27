Border Patrol probe underway in California after 11 people arrive by boat, flee

close Video

TRUMP TOURS WALL AS CONSTRUCTION HITS 200-MILE MARK, SAYS SOUTHERN BORDER HAS ‘NEVER BEEN MORE SECURE’

The occupants fled by way of a beach access area and scattered in to a neighborhood, Encinitas Lifeguard Capt. Larry Giles told FOX 5 of San Diego.

“They all fled and we don’t have any accountability of the direction where they are,” Giles told the station.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It wasn’t straight away clear where in actuality the boat had traveled from.

This is just a developing story. Check right back for updates.