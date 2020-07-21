Border-hopper busted trying to sneak into Queensland in a car BOOT – and slapped with a $4,000 fine

A New South Wales man was fined after police caught him trying to sneak across the Queensland border in the boot of a car.

The 41-year-old was found by Queensland Police hiding under bags in the boot of a Mitsubishi hatchback at Wallangarra on Sunday night.

Bodycam footage captured the moment police busted the would-be border hopper before slapping him with a $4,003 fine.

‘Well hello buddy, stay where you are. Why were you trying to sneak across mate,’ the officer is heard saying.

The man then politely says ‘hello’ back to the officer before being escorted from the boot.

Two women, aged 28 and 29, were also in the vehicle at the time and all three were refused entry to Queensland.

Since July 3 anyone entering Queensland is required to complete a border declaration pass.

‘The Queensland Police Service is committed to ensuring everyone complies with public health directions and will continue to enforce restrictions at the border,’ a statement read.

Meanwhile, Victorians and anyone who has visited COVID-19 hotspots in NSW are not allowed to enter Queensland.

The locations of border checkpoints continues to cause friction between the NSW and Queensland governments.

The standoff centres around which state should compromise after border restrictions have caused ‘diabolical’ wait times for residents of both states.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaczszuk says the frustration could have been avoided if the NSW government had approved their request in March for checkpoints south of the Tweed River.

But NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she has no intention of allowing the checkpoints in her jurisdiction.

‘I’m happy to consider all options except I do not believe at any stage we should move the border,’ she said in Sydney on Monday.