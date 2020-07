TRUMP ADMINISTRATION STOPS BRAND-NEW DACA APPLICATIONS AS IT THINKS ABOUT CANCELING PROGRAM

The guests, the motorist, who is a Guatemalan person, and a Salvadorian person were all apprehended in connection with the supposed smuggling operation.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Guatemalan and Salvadorian people deal with felony smuggling charges, the Register reported. They were both in the nation unlawfully.