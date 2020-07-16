Border agency provided inconsistent medical care to migrants in custody, watchdog finds

The report may be the latest in a string of findings describing inadequate detention conditions in 2019, when a surge of migrants at the US-Mexico border overwhelmed government facilities and finally resulted in Congress appropriating additional funds. GAO said its review was prompted in part by questions about CBP’s medical care after three children died in custody between December 2018 and May 2019.

While CBP took steps to improve medical care in custody, the agency “has not consistently implemented enhanced medical care policies and procedures,” according to the report. For example, all through visits to CBP facilities in November 2019 in south Texas, the GAO found that although some facilities were conducting health interviews and medical assessments, others weren’t.

CBP also decided not to offer influenza vaccines despite a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but did not document how it came to your choice, the GAO said.

In a statement to CNN, CBP said it “takes its role in providing care and ensuring the health, safety, security, and welfare of each adult and child in its custody very seriously,” adding that the agency “is committed to improving its care and custody of adults and children and requested emergency supplemental funds to support these operations along the southwest border in order to do so.”