Booster shots are an ‘ethical question’ we have to look at: Doctor
Dr. Rishi Desai, Chief Medical Officer at Osmosis & Former Center for Disease Control and Prevention Epidemic Intelligence Officer, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous and Kristin Myers to discuss the latest on school policies, booster shots and other concerns regarding the coronavirus.

