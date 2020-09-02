Booster rocket for Nasa Moon missions given critical test

Engineers have

tested a booster rocket that will help send the US back to the Moon in 2024, the first crewed landing in over 50 years.

Two of these boosters form part of Nasa’s massive Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the biggest launcher built since the Saturn V in the 1960s.

The huge Solid Rocket Boosters (SRBs) provide most of the thrust in the first two minutes of the SLS’s ride to space.

One of the rockets was fired while secured to the ground for two minutes at a test site in Promontory, Utah.