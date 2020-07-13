Boost for Jacinda Ardern’s election hopes as New Zealand’s opposition leader Todd Muller RESIGNS

New Zealand’s new opposition leader has resigned just weeks after being elected to the role, and just months from a general election, citing health reasons.

National Party leader Todd Muller issued a statement on Tuesday saying he had reflected on his experience of recent weeks and it was clear to him he was not the best person to be opposition leader and National Party leader.

‘It is more important than ever that the New Zealand National Party has a leader who is comfortable in the role,’ he said in the statement.

‘The role has taken a heavy toll on me personally, and on my family, and this has become untenable from a health perspective.

‘For that reason I will be stepping down as leader effective immediately.

‘I intend to take some time out of the spotlight to spend with family and restore my energy before reconnecting with my community.’

Mr Muller said he would not be making any further comment and asked for privacy for himself and for his family.

New Zealanders vote on September 19 in an election, that if held today, polls suggest Labour under Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern would win comfortably.