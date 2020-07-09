Boom supersonic jet set for 2021 take off

(CNN) — Over 50 years after Concorde first took to the skies, a whole new supersonic jet is preparing for lift off.

Denver based start-up Boom Supersonic has announced it’s going to roll out XB-1, a 1:3 scale prototype of its upcoming supersonic commercial jet Overture, on October 7, with test flights from 2021.

“XB-1 is the first step in bringing supersonic travel back to the world,” Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic, said in a statement on the company’s web site.

Supersonic flight revival

Boom Supersonic’s experimental aircraft XB-1 will roll out in October, with a test program beginning next year. Courtesy Boom Supersonic

“Flights at twice the speed mean we can travel twice as far — bringing more people, places, and cultures into our lives.”

According to Boom, the objective of XB-1 is always to to demonstrate and prove the “key technologies” for Overture, such as for example advanced carbon fiber composite construction and computer-optimized high-efficiency aerodynamics.

The company has also released images of the experimental aircraft, called “history’s fastest privately developed aircraft,” in the hangar, including the completion of its wing installation.

“Our experiences in the Covid-19 pandemic underscore for all of us the fundamental human need for personal connection,” says Scholl.

“Faster travel enables us to experience the world’s people, cultures, and places. With XB-1, we’re demonstrating that we are prepared to bring back supersonic.”

The outcomes of the XB-1 test program, which claims to be 100% carbon neutral, allows the company to fine tune the design for supersonic airliner Overture.

‘Demand has grown’

A rendering of supersonic commercial jet Overture, that is currently in development. Courtesy Boom Supersonic

“We’re ensuring that the supersonic future is safe and environmentally and economically sustainable,” that he added.

“We’ve learned that the demand for supersonic has grown even faster than we anticipated.”

Before the pandemic, Boom had garnered at the very least $6 billion worth of pre-orders for the aircraft, which has a price of $200 million, with buyers included Virgin Group and Japan Airlines, which invested $10 million in the company in 2017.

If all goes to plan, Overture, that is designed to seat between 55 to 75 people, will start passenger flights in 2030. It will focus on over 500 primarily transoceanic routes that will take advantage of the aircraft’s Mach-2.2 speeds — such as for example New York to London, a journey that would take just three hours and 15 minutes.

The aircraft has been made with the latest noise-reducing technologies and can only fly at supersonic speeds while over oceans to ensure that populated areas aren’t affected by sonic booms.

Boom isn’t the only company attempting to bring supersonic flights back.

Aerion Corporation is currently having a passenger AS2 supersonic jet, which can endure to 12 passengers, at its headquarters in Reno, Nevada.

Paul Sillers also contributed to this report.