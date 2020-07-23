Book Launch – Middle East Monitor

Watch the virtual book launch for our latest book – No Way to Gaza: A Chronicle of Adventure and Fraud Under the Egyptian Blockade.

A group of Brazilian filmmakers on an academic mission attempt to reach the Gaza Strip via Egypt. What was supposed to be an alternative route to the Israeli-controlled Erez Crossing, which allows only accredited journalists and humanitarian organisations to pass, soon became a dangerous adventure into the depths of Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s dictatorship and his controversial war on terror in the Sinai Peninsula.

This chronicle, which gathers the group’s anecdotes and adventures, also tells the story of the Palestinians who risk everything to get to their homeland. It exposes an Egypt that, after the seed of its first democratic experiment was sown in 2011, has buried the voices of hope that once echoed from Tahrir Square in the days of the Arab Spring.

Order your copy for No Way To Gaza: Paperback or on Amazon Kindle, or read the book review here.

The Panellists

Rodrigo D.E Campos

Co-Author of No Way to Gaza

Rodrigo D. E. Campos is a filmmaker and academic from Rio de Janeiro. He is currently a PhD candidate in Politics at the University of York (UK) researching far-right politics. He has written about the conflict in Western Sahara, religion and conflict, and international security.

Sarah Leah Whitson

Former Executive Director of Human Rights Watch’s MENA Division

Sarah Leah Whitson is an American lawyer and former director of the Middle East and North Africa division of Human Rights Watch. She has published articles on the Middle East in international and regional publications and has led dozens of advocacy missions throughout the region and has overseen numerous research missions and reports on human rights conditions there.

Haydee Dijkstal

International Human Rights Lawyer

A barrister practicing international criminal law, international human rights law and general crime at 33 Bedford Row in London, Haydee Dijkstal is also a US attorney with nearly a decade of experience in international law. Her practice has included cases before the International Criminal Court, International Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia, Special Court for Sierra Leone and the African Commission and African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

She is currently a member of the legal team acting before the International Criminal Court on behalf of nearly 350 victims for the case concerning the Gaza Freedom Flotilla.

Amelia Smith

Panel Moderator

Amelia Smith is a writer and journalist based in London who has reported from across the Middle East and North Africa. In 2016 Smith was a finalist at the Write Stuff writing competition at the London Book Fair.

Her first book, ‘The Arab Spring Five Years On’, was published in 2016 and brings together a collection of authors who analyse the protests and their aftermath half a decade after they flared in the region.