Book clubs help improve people’s understanding of different cultures, new survey finds

Reading groups help to improve people’s understanding of the entire world, a new survey has revealed.

While book clubs help in broadening participants’ literary horizons, it seems also, they are offering an insight in to different cultures.

The survey, conducted by The Reading Agency to mark National Reading Group Day (20 June), found that two in three reading group participants (65 per cent) felt they now have an improved understanding of the world.

Many participants said that the diversity within their groups often generated more interesting and varied discussions, with 87 percent reporting they had an improved understanding of other points of view because of their fellow book club members.





The finding is specially relevant because the subject of differing perspectives in publishing takes centre stage.

This includes the recent open letter from the Black Writers’ Guild to British publishers, which highlights concerns regarding racial inequality within a.

National Reading Group Day also falls on the first day of Independent Bookshop Week (20-27 June), which is part of the Books Are My Bag campaign and run by the Booksellers Association.

In April, The Reading Agency also found that one in three Brits are reading more since lockdown began.

