Boohoo workers describe Sheffield warehouse as a ‘breeding ground for coronavirus’

Workers have described a Boohoo warehouse in Sheffield where 25 people were infected with coronavirus as a ‘breeding ground’ for the condition.

Speaking under condition of anonymity for concern with reprisals, employees at the centre also revealed how staff would arrive in ‘packed cars’ to save lots of on transport costs.

And a video published on social networking on March 26 shows employees standing close together in hi-vis jackets at the warehouse, in apparent breach of social distancing rules.

This may be the second time a warehouse connected to Boohoo has been embroiled in allegations of mistreating its workers after reports surfaced that a centre in Leicester was paying employees £3.50 an hour, not even half the minimum wage.

More than £1billion was wiped from the company’s share price as it nose-dived by significantly more than 25 %.

The price has so far did not recover to its July 3 height of £387.50 per share.

Boohoo workers have described the factory in Tinsley, Sheffield, as a ‘breeding ground’ for herpes with employees arriving in ‘packed cars’

And a video published on social networking in March shows workers at the factory all standing close together, in apparent breach of social distancing. MP for the location Clive Betts says he’s received 50 complaints from workers in terms of the factory

A father-of-two working at the Sheffield warehouse has unmasked to the Sunday Times he had to help keep coming in to drag boxes of women’s shoes, handbags and dresses despite having a fever, constipation and a bad back.

The 51-year-old, who is one of many individuals to check positive for the virus, said: ‘I had a need to put food on the table for my children. I knew there was a risk in continuing to work.

‘I caught it from the warehouse,’ that he said. ‘There’s no way I ought to have been working. How is distributing inexpensive women’s fashion essential?’

He also revealed how his wife’s breathing became laboured and their 12-year-old son became lethargic. They have also tested positive for Covid-19.

Clive Betts, local MP for the location, says he’s a database of as many as 50 workers who raised concerns about their safety at the warehouse through the lockdown.

He said complaints started coming in eight days after lockdown, with some saying they felt as though their lives were at an increased risk.

The warehouse in Sheffield was investigated by Sheffield City council and Public Health England. Under-fire Boohoo has had £1 billion wiped off its share price

The Sheffield warehouse is a distribution centre for the online-only women’s brand and operated by a third-party firm called Clipper. No clothes are manufactured at the centre.

The warehouse was investigated by Sheffield city council and Public Health England between April and June, after they recognised it as a coronavirus hotspot.

But they found that it had taken ‘reasonable steps’ to ensure workers safety.

Staff at the centre are from Poland, Romania, India, Pakistan, Nigeria and Sudan.

An undercover investigation at a warehouse in Leicester used by Boohoo by the Sunday Times also unmasked there were no additional hygiene or social distancing measures in place at the height of the pandemic.

It triggered visits from seven different agencies to the centre, including Leicestershire Police, Leicestershire City council and Immigration enforcement.

The city is currently in local lockdown due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

The reports follow allegations that its factory in Leicester pays workers £3.50 an hour or so, less than half the minimum wage

Clipper and Boohoo told the Sunday Times that all government guidance have been followed.

‘The warehouse has been inspected a number of times by Public Health England and Sheffield city council and has been approved each and every time,’ Clipper said.

In a reaction to the video published in March of workers standing together, Boohoo’s chief executive John Lyttle said: ‘I desire to reassure you that we took immediate action when it was brought to our attention.’

In a reaction to the Sunday Times’ Leicester factory investigation, Boohoo hired a top lawyer to appear into reports that its factories were making people work below minimum wage and breaching safety rules.

The under-fire brand said it absolutely was ‘shocked and appalled’ before alleging it had found ‘some inaccuracies’ with the reports.