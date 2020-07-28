Boohoo CEO’s son, 20, dies of ‘morphine overdose’

Louis Lyttle, the son of quick style chain manager John Lyttle, passed away in the house Seal near Sevenoaks in April after an overdose, an inquest has actually heard

Louis Lyttle, the son of quick style chain manager John Lyttle, passed away in the house Seal near Sevenoaks at the start of lockdown in April.

After stopping working to get up for work at 5am on Monday, April 20, he was discovered unresponsive and not breathing.

Louis, who is comprehended to have actually worked for his daddy at Boohoo, was noticable dead by paramedics at 6.20 am.

An inquest into his death of Mr Lyttle has actually opened at County Hall in Maidstone, Kent, and the cause of death was provided as morphine toxicity.

A complete inquest has actually been adjourned till September 24, coroner Alan Blunsdon stated.

Mr Lyttle has actually decreased to discuss the death of his son.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Louis was a previous student at the King’s School in Canterbury, studied company management at Cardiff University and likewise operated at Boohoo given that July in 2015.

The inquest heard he was born in Galway, Ireland and his profession was validated as digital online marketer.

Before this, he apparently interned at banking business, Investec, and health insurance providers, Religare, according to LinkedIn.

John Lyttle took control of as president of Boohoo in March2019

The business’s shares have actually plunged following accusations that 2 providers paid personnel as low as ₤ 3.50 per hour to make their super-cheap clothing.

The National Crime Agency is examining the city’s garment market and has actually gone to facilities to examine ‘concerns of modern slavery and human trafficking’.

Boohoo sources a big portion of its clothes from Leicester.

Home Secretary Priti Patel called the claims versus fast-fashion providers in the city ‘truly appalling’ and guaranteed action.