Bonus episode on Netflix’s series Lenox Hill follows doctors during unfolding COVID-19 crises

Netflix releases an unique COVID-19 bonus episode of its gripping docuseries, Lenox Hill which follows the lives of four New York City doctors because it adapts to the lethal virus

Word of the novel coronavirus out of China had just begun to dominate the news headlines cycle when filmmakers, Adi Barash and Ruthie Shatz completed post-production because of their gripping medical docuseries on Netflix, Lenox Hill.

The eight part reality show follows the lives of four doctors at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City during the halcyon pre-pandemic days before the not known virus had yet to take its toll on the city.

‘It was like a huge, silent, invisible tsunami coming,’ said Barash, who made the decision to show cameras straight back on for a special edition, COVID-19 episode which aired last night on the network.

‘Adi felt when something really big was happening, something biblical or historical, we’d to be with our doctors,’ said Shatz to Vulture.

Filmed over the course of 8 weeks, the encore installment provides a chronological research the past month or two of the pandemic since the city’s hospital staff adapted to the elusive virus in real-time. It stretches back to the uncertain earliest days of the pandemic before statewide lock-down mandates were devote effect, entirely though the recent wave of Black Lives Matter protests.

Most poignantly, it covers the shock of a nation as it concerns grips with a life-threatening virus which has now taken the lives of 125,000 Americans.

Medical workers from Lenox Hill Hospital clap as people cheer to show gratitude for frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic on May 19, 2020. The New York City hospital is the subject of a Netflix reality series, Lenox Hill – which gives an internal look of daily work-life for medical workers pre-coronavirus and how they’ve had to adapt during the pandemic’s uncertainty

Above, someone arrives at Lenox Hill Hospital during height of the outbreak. The number of new coronavirus hospitalizations in New York State began to level off after intense efforts were built to flatten the curve and the Upper East Side hospital celebrated the successful release of its 1000th patient on Mat 1st

Lenox Hill doctors battle to save the critically ill as the COVID-19 pandemic shuts down New York City, during the encore episode of Netflix’s reality series, Lenox Hill

Film directors, Adi Barash and Ruthie Shatz spent 19 months following an emergency room physician, a Chief Resident OBGYN and two brain surgeons that work in New York City’s Lenox Hill Hospital – the massive medical facility has been a fixture of the Upper East Side since 1857.

It had only been a week after Barash and Shatz submitted eight completed episodes to Netflix when anxiety over the novel coronavirus begun to silently make its way throughout the United States after having spread from China to Europe.

‘At that point, we didn’t speak to anyone about any of it, but we called a healthcare facility and we told them we felt it was a significant moment and so they all agreed with us,’ said Shatz to Vulture.

Following extreme safety precautions, Adi Barash entered a healthcare facility on March 9 and began filming for 33 days during the period of two months. He filmed the whole episode on his own while working as a one-man camera crew who handled the camera, audio mic and interviews.

Barash learned how exactly to manage the contagious virus, just as doctors were understanding it instantly. He carried his own hand sanitizer and was conscientious about disinfecting his hands, face, camera and microphones.

‘The first couple of days were horrifying because you just didn’t understand what to do. You thought it absolutely was in the air. You thought it absolutely was in the droplets. You didn’t desire to touch any such thing. You did not touch elevators,’ said Barash to Vulture. ‘You were constantly putting on Purell or disinfecting and changing clothes. You did what everyone was doing, but times ten.’

The series follows neurosurgeons Dr. John Boockvar, (left) and Dr. David Langer have been forced to work on the front lines of the pandemic since the first distinct defense begun to fall ill to the herpes virus. At the start of the episode, elective brain surgeries were still being scheduled and the audience watches as things quickly change. ‘Well this country’s under attack so everybody’s trying to help you a little bit, I’m doing the critical trials for COVID,’ said Dr. Boockvar. ‘We’re wanting to contribute in meaningful ways’

Emergency Room physician, Dr. Mirtha Macri was pregnant throughout filming the series. ‘I had to send my son and my better half to live with my parents because I cannot risk exposing them…that’s been too much to deal with, I haven’t seen them in two weeks and I probably wont see them for another month,’ she said. ‘I feel like its my duty I feel just a little obligated to be here but at precisely the same time I do not want to be exposed because of the pregnancy – its not ideal’

‘We’re seeing what all of us are afraid of, it’s real, units are actually being overflowed with COVID patients

Alex Hellinger, Executive Director of Lenox Health (center) sits in the hospital’s de-facto ‘coronavirus war room.’ Behind him is a map of the United States which shows New York City to function as the epicenter of the virus. ‘There’s China, there is Italy after which there’s the United States and if you look at the United States, the cluster is truly where New York is indeed we are in the thick of it’

The episode opens in early March with a tense round dining table conference among medical staff and department heads seeking to plan ahead for the thing that was already inevitable. ‘We were down seven to ten people every day last week and almost every shift,’ announced one administrator.

‘ER nurses have a concern with the masks, we’re really starting to believe that shortage in the emergency department,’ explained still another. Medical staff had already begun wearing surgical masks over the invaluable N95s to allow them to be reused.

The conversations and interviews happening between the staff seethe with anxiety and unease. In one scene, Neurosurgery Vice Chair, John Boockvar holds a Windex bottle as he apprehensively sweeps the ground in his office so that they can maintain sterilization.

Emergency medicine medical practitioner Mirtha Macri wipes down a chair and gestures to a clear patient room that has been contaminated – signified with a huge red ‘X’ in the window. The camera scans over the room suspended over time with a used latex glove still on the bed, ‘there seems to have been a resuscitation in there, this means someone was critical,’ she said.

Macri appears calm and steady throughout the episode, though she admits that anxiety prevents her from getting more than three hours of sleep at night. ‘Right now for me personally, its more the emotional anxiety, the strain. Now everybody that’s arriving is positive, you cant avoid it anymore.’

Later in the episode, Dr. Macri reveals that she had to send her family away because of their safety while she devoted herself to fighting the herpes virus. ‘I had to send my son and my better half to live with my parents because I cannot risk exposing them…that’s been too much to deal with, I haven’t seen them in two weeks and I probably wont see them for another month,’ she said.

Some of the very most intense moments throughout the entire series happen in the neurosurgery department as the camera follows Dr. Boockvar and Dr. Langer as they conduct life-saving brain surgeries in the the operating room. By enough time filming starts for the encore pandemic episode, both expert brain surgeons are re-positioned on the front line in the emergency room as their colleagues begin to fall ill.

‘The first few days were really extreme in that way, but seeing how a doctors were performing, how resilient they certainly were, how efficient with this massive event coming their way, it was really inspiring,’ said Adi Barash to Vulture.

An ‘X’ on the window of operating rooms signals that the area must be disinfected and cleaned. ‘Wherever you see an X, that means that room needs to be terminally decontaminated because someone with the virus was in there,’ said Dr. Macri. ‘There seems to have been a resuscitation in there, this means someone was critical’

A doctor is forced to call the wife of a patient with a bad prognosis: ‘I do not want one to have expectations that hes going to improve. I want one to understand that the chances of him passing from this is incredibly high and almost inevitable’

‘These families are home and they cant talk to themselves, they’re dying and they’re sick, they get no information, its hard for the units to achieve this, we’re used to conversing with people about their decisions,’ said Langer

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic in New York City, refrigerated semi-trucks were used outside Lenox Hill Hospital to serve as a makeshift morgue. ‘Pretty much every er in the town has gotten one of these trucks which is a refrigerated morgue,’ said Dr. Macri. ‘In Spain they ran out of room for bodies and started using an ice rink’

Early in the pandemic, the two neurosurgeons Lager and Boockvar huddle around the telephone during a conference call. Dr. Langer sees the writing on the wall and whispers to Boockvar beneath his mask: ‘Reasonably everybody’s likely to get infected.’

‘We have to. We’ll get infected, we’ll get better after which we’ll back once again to work…that’s what I’m saying we should get sick now,’ said Boockvar.

In jest, Langer responds, ‘yeah lets just f******* take our masks off.’

By the end of the special pandemic episode, the two specialized brain surgeons seem more weary, but have become well adept to managing the deadly consequences of the coronavirus. ‘Well this country is under attack,’ said Boockvar. ‘So everybody’s trying to help you a little bit. I’m doing the critical trials for COVID, we’re wanting to contribute in meaningful ways.’

A change inside their daily work habits also becomes noticeable. The specialized doctors have been previously used to the structured pre-procedure planning protocols in neurosurgery were forced to into emergency medicine that needs a different type of patient relationship.

‘These families are home and so they cant speak to their loved ones, they truly are dying and they are sick, they get no information, its hard for the units to do this, we’re used to talking to people about their decisions,’ said Langer.

Langer is filmed Face-timing with the family of a popular New York City chef, that he said: ‘Here’s a guy that you never knew, he was just still another name and another sick person and yet he previously this life and it resonated with me.’

‘I desired to shutdown last week’ said John Boockvar, Vice Chair of Neurosurgery. It was March 9, ‘I tweeted at eleven o’clock on Friday, ‘Lets call this week, coronavirus containment week and shutdown the country’ We’re wherever Italy was a couple weeks ago- it’s silently spreading in the united states and we’re trying to stamp them out’

‘I feel right now that I trained my expereince of living for this,’ said Dr. Macri. ‘It’s not very frequently that a pandemic happens during your career in emergency medicine and we’re trained for disaster and critical medicine. I’m like its my duty I feel a little obligated to be here but at the same time I don’t wish to be exposed due to the pregnancy – its perhaps not ideal’