Bonsenkitchen Air Fryer Oven with Rotisserie and Rack, 15.3QT Roster Toaster Oven with Dehydrator, 7 Accessories & 50 Recipe, 1600W 8-in-1 Digital Family Size Air Fryer, Large LED Touchscreen, 7 Presets for Home Made French Fries, Steak, Pizza



Price: $139.99

(as of Jul 26,2020 16:47:12 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Bonsenkitchen 15.3 Quart Air Fryer Oven



Family Sized Air Fryer Oven

If you’re looking for a classy-looking air fryer that’s versatile and big enough to cook for the whole family, then the Bonsenkitchen air fryer is the way to go. This particular air fryer has a hefty 15.3-quart capacity, along with a range of functions

Fry, Roast, Dehydrate, Bake

Those functions include the ability to bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, and rotisserie. Air fryers make juicy chicken wings and crispy fries, onion rings and other vegetables a big hit. Bake fluffy cinnamon rolls. Roast chicken parmesan, stuffed peppers and garlic potatoes.

Easy Operated Kitchen Airfyer with 7 Setting Modes

Intelligent control panel with a digital screen offers a convenient operation, through which you can adjust the temperature from 100℉ to 450℉ and the time from 1 to 120mins as your need. What’s more, 7 optional cooking settings allow you to cook more effortlessly. Safe to say, if you’re looking for something to handle all kinds of kitchen needs, this air fryer may well be the way to go

All Stainless Steel Housing

7 Pre-set Cooking Function

8 Hours Keep Warm Function

Intuitive LCD Control Panel

Adjustable Cooking Time

Interior Lighting and Transparent Window

50+ Recipes Cookbook Included

1 year Limited Protection

15.3 QT EXTRA-LARGE CAPACITY

Enough space to fit whole chickens, turkeys, and other family-sized meals! Pull-down door with a large window makes it easy to monitor food without interrupting the cooking process by letting heat out

RAPID HOT AIR CIRCULATION

1800W motor helps to efficiently cook food in the healthiest way possible by cutting over 85% of fats. Fast cooking performance and decrease preheating time enable you to prepare a meal for the whole family

SIMPLE & EASY TO USE

Utilizing an advanced touch screen Digital LCD screen，you can manually set your cook time and temperature, or use one of the built-in programs.You can just walk away for other task during it working and enjoy meals after finished automatically

Durable & Easy to clean

All stainless steel interior ensures it will stand up to the thousands of meals you will make in it. It also makes cleanup easy, which means less time in the kitchen and more time with the ones you love

Up to 85% Oil Less

Enjoy delicious full flavor deep-fried foods without the use of unhealthy fats and oils. It will come out healthier and nutritious food for your family.This air fryer may well be the way to go

50 Recipes

It comes with a beautiful recipe, you can not only learn various kinds of the recipe online but also follow the recipes to try your meal , you will find a new healthy way to cook food

Enjoy Your Colorful and Healthy Life



See-through Window

Mesh Basket

Rolling Cage

Rotisserie Shaft

15.3 QT Large Capacity & Compact Design: 15.3 quarts of cooking space is larger than most air fryer oven in the market, while still being compact enough to fit easily on your countertop. 3 rack levels allow you to prepare family-sized quantities,allows you to cook ample food at one time to meet different flavors

Easy Operation & High Quality: Full glass oven door with brushed metal design as well as all stainless steel housing and interior makes Bonsenkitchen airfryer is better than the rest. Design with big knob which is user friendly to choose cooking mode, set time and temperature quickly and easily. 7 PRESETS helps you to air-fry extra crispy chicken wings; air-fry rotisserie for savory pork roast, mouthwatering turkey breast, or authentic kebabs without any difficult no matter how novice you are

8 Cooking Modes For More Creative Cooking: This 8 in 1 multifunctional kitchen air fryer ovens has 85% less fat than traditional deep frying methods; Not only an air fryer but also a deep fryer, microwave, rotisserie, dehydrator, pizza oven, grill oven and toaster oven, allows you to fry, bake, grill, roast and dehydrate for daily food preparation. Perfect healthy gift for family and friends

50 Recipes & 7 Extra Oven Accessories: Comes with 7 accessories include a rotisserie tong, rotisserie fork, oven rack, drip tray, rolling cage,mesh basket and skewer rack to create more possibilities which means you’re able to cook more types delicious with the included air fryer cookbook

Strive To Be Your Best: Bonsenkicthen countertop convection oven passes the FDA certification and we are committed to 100% customer satisfaction, 12 months warranty and life time support