Bonnie Pointer of The Pointer Sisters Dead at 69

Bonnie Pointer of The Pointer Sisters has died … TMZ has learned.

The Grammy-winning Motown artist, who was simply originally part of the favorite quartet group of sister in the ’70s, died this morning. Her sister, Anita, tells TMZ, “It is by using great sadness that I must announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died today. Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.”

Bonnie was one of the OG Pointer Sisters — which started off as a duo, with her together of the leads — but in the course of time left the group in the mid-1970s to pursue a successful solo career. She’s perhaps most commonly known for her cover of “Heaven Must Have Sent You.”

Anita continues, “Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day, we never had a fight in our life, I already miss her and I will see her again one day.”

Bonnie had a prolific recording career under Motown Records — which signed her after she left TPS — cranking out 3 full albums and making a number of singles too. Her disco rendition of ‘Heaven’ peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

While she was with the Pointer Sisters, she earned a Grammy award for Best Vocal with a Duo or Group in the united states category, believe it or not, for their crossover hit “Fairytale.”

After Bonnie went solo, they continued to rack up accolades and hits with the residual members.

She got hitched to Motown exec Jeffrey Bowen and remained married for quite a while until they called it quits in the early 2000s.



Another one of the sisters, June, died in 2006 from cancer.

Bonnie is survived by four sisters. She was 69.