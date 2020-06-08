Bonnie Pointer, founding member of The Pointer Sisters, dead at 69

She was 69.

“Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time,” Anita Pointer said in a statement to CNN

“Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day,” she continued. “We never had a fight in our life. I already miss her and I will see her again one day.”

Bonnie Pointer died of cardiac arrest, according to her publicist, Roger Neal.