Bonnie Pointer death: The Pointer Sisters singer dies at the age of 69

Bonnie Pointer, a former member of the Pointer Sisters, has died at the age of 69.

A representative confirmed the death to The Independent.

Her sister Anita Pointer said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died this morning .

Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

“Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.”

She added: “Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day, we never had a fight in our life, I already miss her and I will see her again one day.”

More follows…